NBCC starts hiring contractor to complete Amrapali’s housing projects in Noida

noida

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 19:02 IST

The state-owned NBCC Thursday said it has issued tenders to select a construction agency that will be engaged to complete the construction of three Amrapali housing projects. The move comes after the Supreme Court-appointed court receiver, R Venkatramani, on January 10 asked the NBCC to hire construction agency so that apartment owners can get flats.

“We have issued tenders to select a contractor that can carry out construction work and finish housing projects of Amrapali. Some agencies were already hired and these started finishing work in other projects,” NBCC chairman and managing director PK Gupta said.

The NBCC has issued tender for Amrapali Heartbeat City-1 and 2, located in Sector 107, and Amrapali Platinum and Titanium, located in Sector 119.

In Amrapali Heartbeat City-1 and 2 some flats are ready but work on civic amenities is yet to be finished. “Similarly, in Platinum and Titanium projects, only some of the flats are complete. We do not have the exact number of flats that need to be finished,” said a Noida authority official not authorised to speak to the media.

The NBCC said it has a budget of ₹170.30 crore to finish the remaining work in Heartbeat City-1, ₹405.24 crore for Heartbeat City-2 in which only civil structure of flats are complete, officials said. For Amrapali Platinum and Titanium, the NBCC has a budget of ₹20.83 crore as there isn’t much work that needs to be completed, officials said.

In March last year, Amrapali Group’s promoters were arrested and jailed in connection with an economic offences complaint registered against them. On July 23, the SC appointed a court receiver to take control of all housing projects by the Amrapali Group.

“We have asked the NBCC to select a construction contractor, finish the remaining works and deliver the flats to apartment owners,” court receiver R Venkatramani said.

In some partially completed housing projects, a handful of apartment owners have been living without access to common facilities such as lifts, fire safety systems and approach roads, since 2014-15 when the developer made them shift.

“We hope that the NBCC will finish remaining work and we will get the required services. We are happy that the government will finally complete the flats. We have been suffering for a long time,” Dinesh Kumar, an investor in Amrapali Heartbeat City-1, said.