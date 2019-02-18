Nine-year-old boy killed after being hit by a bike in Greater Noida

A man was arrested and booked for rash driving a day after a nine-year-old boy was killed after being hit by his motorcycle near Arihant Garden society in Greater Noida west on Saturday evening.

The victim, identified as Bobby, lived in the colony with his family, which hails from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh and runs a fruit shop in the area.

Jagmohan Yadav, a relative, said the accident took place around 6.30pm while trying to cross a road.

“His mother, Pushpa, was with him at the time. A man on a motorcycle hit both of them. While she received minor injuries, Bobby could not make it,” Yadav said.

Based on the family’s complaint, a case was registered against the driver, identified as Shashank, under sections 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 169 (threat of injury to public servant) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code

Police officers were informed about the incident by a passerby.

“We took both of them to a nearby private hospital. The mother had minor injuries and was given first aid. However, the boy was declared dead on arrival,” Anil Kumar Shahi, station house officer, Bisrakh police station, said.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 10:35 IST