Noida: ₹24-crore worth land freed from encroachers; farmers threaten stir

noida

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 20:46 IST

The Noida authority, on Thursday, said its team demolished 16 commercial units and razed 50 shanties to free 6,000 square metres of government land encroached upon by land grabbers in Chhijarsi area near Sector 63. However, the move has not been received well by farmers in some villages. According to authorities, the protest may gain strength and lead to a possible law and order situation as the drive continues.

“We have started a drive to free our land and the authority even paid compensation for it. Our drive is being executed as per the law and we will continue to free government land,” Noida authority chief executive officer Ritu Maheshwari said.

On Thursday, the authority started demolition drive at 11am and ended it 1pm. Supported by a police team, the authority officials demolished 16 shops and 50 shanties built on government land measuring 6,000 square metres.

Officials also filed FIRs against four persons for encroaching government land. The estimated value of this land—account number (gata sankhya) 248 and 261 in the land records— is ₹24 crore and belongs to the Noida authority. It was grabbed by four persons.

A month ago, the Noida authority had started a drive to free its land and demolish encroachments built on it in violation of building bylaws. The authority had served notices asking encroachers to free the land on their own.

So far in the last one month, the authority has issued notice to 53 different persons who grabbed the authority’s land and are earning money by renting the same to businessmen. The authority has also served notices to people who have built houses illegally in Salarpur, Chauda Raghunathpur, Yakubpur and other villages. The authority is also making public announcements cautioning encroachers to vacate the premises or face demolition.

Meanwhile, the farmers have started preparations to launch a city-wide agitation against the drive. On Thursday, the Bharatiya Kisan Union office bearers briefed mediapersons at the Noida Media Club in Sector 29 about their protest.

“In the name of drive against illegal construction, the authority is acting against the interest of farmers. The authority is now demolishing our original abadi (residential area), which was left untouched by the government in the past. If the demolition continues then we will protest outside the Noida authority’s office,” said Anit Kasana, president of BJU for Gautam Budh Nagar district.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 20:46 IST