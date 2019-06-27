Noida asked to pay Rs. 1 cr penalty for dumping untreated sewage into drains

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Wednesday imposed a Rs.1 crore penalty on the Noida authority for dumping the city’s untreated sewage into drains.

As per the CPCB report, 52 million litres per day (MLD) untreated sewage is being dumped into drains in Noida, thereby polluting the environment. The CPCB found this anomaly during an inspection conducted on the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) directions. The NGT directions for an inspection came in response to a plea filed by a Noida’s Sector 137 resident Abhisht Kumar Gupta.

“I filed a petition in the NGT in November 2018, demanding action against the authorities for dumping untreated waste into an irrigation drain that is full of filth and passes through our area. The Noida authority lied to the NGT and claimed that it treats all sewage and dumps only treated water. However, no penalty has been issued against the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) that is also responsible for water pollution as the irrigation drain originates from there. I will urge the NGT to penalise the EDMC as well,” said Gupta.

The NGT, in its order on February 2, 2019, directed that the CPCB, the Delhi Pollution Control Board, the UP Pollution Control Board, Delhi Jal Board, EDMC and the Noida authority have a joint meeting and inspection to check water pollution. Subsequently, all agencies held a meeting on March 20 this year and inspected major drains of the city on April 2. On April 18, the team submitted its report to the NGT.

“The team inspected four major drains and collected details from the Noida authority about sewage generation and its treatment,” said Anil Kumar Singh, regional officer of the UPPCB, who was part of the team.

The CPCB, on Wednesday, directed the Noida authority to deposit Rs.1 crore as penalty in the UPPCB’s account, submit a time-bound action plan to stop the dumping of untreated waste into drains and channelise the waste water in the drains to their sewage treatment plants. The CPCB has imposed the penalty under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act 1986 on the Noida authority for failing to treat sewage and discharge untreated waste into 30 drains. These 30 drains are emptying into the Kondli drain, which is also the main irrigation drain that divides Noida into two. It originates from Delhi’s Kondli village and passes through Noida’s sectors 11, 12, 22, 24, 34, 50, 51, 137 and 168 before merging with the Yamuna. All these sectors are home to plotted residential areas and group housing complexes.

“All drains, including the irrigation canal, stink throughout the year because they are full of untreated sewage. Most group housing complexes dump their sewage without treating it,” said Amit Gupta, resident of Sector 77.

According to the CPCB, Noida is capable of treating 231 MLD sewage but treats only 152 MLD sewage.

“Noida generates 216 MLD of sewage and treats only 152 MLD of sewage, while dumping 52 MLD of sewage into drains without treating it,” stated the CPCB report.

The Noida authority chief executive officer has directed staff to take effective steps to ensure that untreated waste is not dumped into drains.

“We will prepare an action plan to be submitted to the CPCB and also ensure that only treated waste is emptied into drains,” said Alok Tandon, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

