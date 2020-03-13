Noida authority, Sec 52 RWA start plant to turn wet waste into biogas

noida

Mar 13, 2020

The Noida authority and residents’ welfare association of Sector 52 Friday started operations of a plant that will help convert biodegradable waste into kitchen gas and also help generate electricity. The plant will recycle household waste at the generation point and also work on a sustainable model of treating waste. The RWA will recycle waste from around 3,000 households at the new facility.

The Noida authority and the RWA together spent ₹65 lakh on setting up this plant that will convert 2.5 tonnes of daily biodegradable waste into biogas and also produce electricity. The authority has spent 95% of the total expense while the RWA footed the remaining 5%.

“This plant will work on a sustainable model as the operational cost will be recovered by selling biogas. To make these model sustainable, residents will have to come forward and participate in the operations of such projects. The authority or the government cannot sustain a project of this kind without the help of citizens ,” Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority, said.

The RWA and the authority have hired an agency that will run the project.

“We are encouraging each household to segregate waste and hand over biodegradable waste to the plant. We will recycle this wet waste. We have decided to sell the biogas to the Sector 52 community centre, where wedding and other such functions are organised. As of now, we have not worked out the rate at which we will sell the gas, but it will certainly help in recovering the operational cost. Apart from that, we will also sell electricity to nearby consumers. We may also sell the gas and electricity to other consumers in the future,” Ambrish Tyagi, Sector 52 RWA president, said.

The RWA will charge a monthly fee of ₹30 from each household, who will hand over their wet waste to this facility. The dry waste will be handed over to the Noida authority’s vendor, who will recycle it separately.

“We will extend our full support to this initiative because it will reduce the quantity of waste reaching the landfill. The good thing is that our sector has ample space to set up such a big plant,” Anjali Sachdeva, general secretary of Shatabadi Society RWA, which is located in Sector 52, said.