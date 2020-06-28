e-paper
Noida / Noida Covid-19 tally reaches 2,151; death toll rises to 22

Noida Covid-19 tally reaches 2,151; death toll rises to 22

Gautam Buddh Nagar has the highest number of active cases (910) in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Ghaziabad (715), Lucknow (411), Kanpur Nagar (329), Meerut (290), Hapur (250), Aligarh (191) and Bulandshahr (179), the data stated.

noida Updated: Jun 28, 2020 23:01 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jasra Afreen
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jasra Afreen
Noida
The number of active Covid-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar stood at 910, the highest in the state, the data showed.
The number of active Covid-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar stood at 910, the highest in the state, the data showed.
         

The death toll due to Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district rose to 22 on Sunday with one more fatality, while the total number of cases reached 2,151, official data showed.The district has recorded 82 new cases since Saturday and 83 patients were discharged during the 24-hour period, according to the UP Health Department data.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar stood at 910, the highest in the state, the data showed.So far, 1,219 patients have been discharged after recovery from Covid-19, it added.

The total number of positive cases reported in the district stands at 2,151 (910 active cases + 1,219 discharged cases + 22 deceased), the data showed.The recovery rate of patients improved slightly to 56.67 per cent on Sunday from 54.62 per cent on Saturday and 53.39 per cent on Friday. It was 56.76 per cent on Thursday, 59.67 per cent on Wednesday and 60.25 per cent on Tuesday, according to the data.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has the highest number of active cases (910) in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Ghaziabad (715), Lucknow (411), Kanpur Nagar (329), Meerut (290), Hapur (250), Aligarh (191) and Bulandshahr (179), the data stated.

From Saturday to Sunday, 606 new Covid-19 cases were reported in districts across the state, while 593 patients were discharged and 11 deaths recorded during the 24-hour period. As of Sunday, Uttar Pradesh has 6,679 active Covid-19 cases. So far, 14,808 patients have been discharged, while 660 deaths have been recorded, the data stated.

