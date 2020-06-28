e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 28, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bengaluru / Siddaramaiah demands white paper from Karnataka govt on Covid-19 management

Siddaramaiah demands white paper from Karnataka govt on Covid-19 management

Alleging lack of transparency on part of the government in controlling the spread of virus, the former Chief Minister said, this has led to ‘mistrust’ among the people about the administration.

bengaluru Updated: Jun 28, 2020 21:32 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jasra Afreen
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jasra Afreen
Bengaluru
Siddaramaiah urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to bring out a white paper regarding measures taken and money spent so far, to place the truth before the people and instill trust in them.
Siddaramaiah urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to bring out a white paper regarding measures taken and money spent so far, to place the truth before the people and instill trust in them.(ANI)
         

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday urged the Karnataka government to bring out a “white paper” regarding its Covid-19 management.Alleging lack of transparency on part of the government in controlling the spread of virus, the former Chief Minister said, this has led to ‘mistrust’ among the people about the administration.

Citing allegations of irregularity in the purchase of medical equipment by paying twice the market rate, he threatened the government of agitation, if it continues to remain indifferent to the demand for white paper and transparency. “As the Karnataka government has not maintained transparency in its measures to control the spread of coronavirus, it has given rise to suspicion, insecurity among people,” Siddaramaiah said.

In a statement released by his office, he urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to bring out a white paper regarding measures taken and money spent so far, to place the truth before the people and instill trust in them.With the spike in the number of infections in the state, Opposition Congress has accused the government of ‘failing’ to manage the Covid-19 situation.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the state which stood at 3,408 as of June 1, reported 11,923 on Saturday with the capital city topping the districts in the infection count.Siddaramaiah in his statement has demanded an account on the money spent by the government for Covid-19 treatment and related activities.

“How much money has been spent from the state’s treasury to control coronavirus? it has been spent on what purpose? How much has been spent so far on quarantine, treatment, PPE kits, ventilators, oxygen cylinders, masks, sanitisers and other medical equipment?” he asked.

Questioning as to how much money and equipment have come from the Centre, he wanted to know about the number of beds reserved at private hospitals for corona treatment, the basis on which rates have been fixed for private hospitals. “All this information has to be placed before the people.” Claiming that despite several letters by him seeking details, the departments were not sharing the information properly.

The Congress legislature party leader alleged that such denial of information amounts to breach of his privilege. “It also gives rise to suspicion regarding the functioning of the government.So complete details have to be made known to the people through the white paper,” he added.The government has not made any preparations to control Covid-19 in the last three months, other than wasting its time in imposing and withdrawing lockdown measures, Siddaramaiah said, the people of the state will have to face the sufferings because of this “inactiveness”.

“With the infection spreading, people are losing trust in the government”, he said adding that as the government hospitals are filled, the administration has to convince the private hospitals regarding the rates and ask them to provide treatment or else should take strict action against them. Noting that there were allegations of irregularity in the purchase of medical equipment and that they have been brought by paying the price double than the market rate, Siddaramaiah said, “it is alleged that- the amount is said to be about Rs 3300 crore.

So the government should immediately come out with a white paper, provide facts and take the public into confidence.” It will be inevitable to protest on the streets if the government continues to remain indifferent to our demand, he added.

tags
top news
UN 75th anniversary draft declaration phrase changed after India, 5 others object
UN 75th anniversary draft declaration phrase changed after India, 5 others object
British pharma major AstraZeneca ahead in global race for Covid-19 vaccine
British pharma major AstraZeneca ahead in global race for Covid-19 vaccine
Boycott China Call: Bihar cancels tender of mega bridge project involving Chinese companies
Boycott China Call: Bihar cancels tender of mega bridge project involving Chinese companies
Record Covid-19 single-day highs in 5 US states, Mike Pence cancels campaign events
Record Covid-19 single-day highs in 5 US states, Mike Pence cancels campaign events
Feeling breathless, dad, says Hyderabad man in selfie video minutes before dying of Covid-19
Feeling breathless, dad, says Hyderabad man in selfie video minutes before dying of Covid-19
LIVE: 402 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in Haryana today
LIVE: 402 new Covid-19 positive cases reported in Haryana today
‘Conspiracy to topple me’: Nepal’s PM accuses India after border map row
‘Conspiracy to topple me’: Nepal’s PM accuses India after border map row
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
‘Not right to blame one section’: Sonu Sood on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In