Noida DM shunted out as CM Yogi unhappy over handling of Covid-19 cases, probe ordered

noida

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 23:47 IST

The state government on Monday transferred Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) district magistrate BN Singh who sought three months’ earned leave on personal grounds after chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his displeasure over the surge in Covid-19 cases in the district.

Announcing Singh’s transfer, Uttar Pradesh chief secretary R K Tiwari said that a departmental inquiry has also been initiated against him. “Singh violated the service code of conduct by making his leave application public over social media and talking to the press after the chief minister’s meeting in Noida,” the chief secretary said.

The government appointed special secretary, planning department, Suhas LY as the new district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) with immediate effect, the chief secretary added.

BN Singh had been now attached to the Board of Revenue, he said.

“Industrial development commissioner Alok Tandon will conduct the (departmental) inquiry and submit his report in the next three days,” he said.

Suhas, a 2007 batch IAS officer from Karnataka served as the Prayagraj district magistrate during the Kumbh Mela last year.

When contacted, BN Singh said, “I think that I was not able to perform my duties as GB Nagar district magistrate properly, despite giving long working hours to it daily. I do not want to work here anymore.”

With six new cases, the number of Covid-19 positive cases in GB Nagar district rose to 38 on Monday. Out of these, 25 cases are linked to a security and fire solutions company based in Sector 135, Noida. Four more positive cases linked to this company were reported in Ghaziabad and Bareilly on Monday.

Earlier, addressing a review meeting, the chief minister said a blame game could cover up the failure of officials of the district, which had now turned into a hotspot of Covid-19 positive cases.

“Mujhe lagta hai ki yahan kaam kam aur shor zyada hota hai (I feel that the officials here talk more than doing their work). An alert was sounded much earlier, but now it appears it fell on your deaf ears. I am done with sweet talks. If you people had pulled up your socks in time and monitored this crisis earlier, the situation could not have gone so bad,” Adityanath had said.

He said more effort and willpower was needed to control this crisis.

“How can a company hide its details regarding the pandemic, right under the nose of the district administration? Now, I want stern action against such violators, nothing else,” the chief minister said.

When the officials tried to offer an explanation, the chief minister asked them why they didn’t seal the company.

“What are you doing for common people? Lodging an FIR will not serve the purpose. Go and locate everyone, who spread this pandemic to such a critical level,” he said.

He also issued directives to the health department to constitute teams for Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut and Ghaziabad to combat the coronavirus there.

Adityanath issued the directives while chairing a meeting of heads of various committees constituted for controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

He also reviewed the lockdown situation, a statement issued by the CM’s office said.

Adityanath said that community kitchens must be made operational in every district of the state, and district magistrates should form teams to inspect these facilities.

He also said that efforts should be made to spread awareness through public address system about social distancing.

“Passes to employees of e-commerce companies and blood banks must be issued without any delay, to ensure there is smooth movement during the lockdown period,” he said.

About the mass exodus of workers, Adityanath asked the officials to chalk out a plan to regulate those industries which were not prone to spreading Covid-19.

“In brick kilns, the workers don’t mix very much with each other and social distancing can easily be done there. District officials should contact brick kiln owners and ask them to start operations, while following the norms of social distancing,” he said.

The CM also asked officials to ensure that no deductions be made in the salaries of any worker or employee.

“We must also try to provide relief in rent to tenants after talking to landlords. If possible, we must try to convince the landlords to waive their rent for at least one month,” he said.

He also asked officials to provide adequate information about different government-run schemes to the people.

“We should also establish co-ordination with different banks. It is our duty that the amount of financial assistance must be credited into the accounts of real beneficiaries. The administration should also make efforts to help the poor people in opening their bank accounts, so that they can also avail the benefits of our schemes,” he said.

The CM also instructed the officials to make proper arrangements for food, groceries, dairy products and other essential items.

After the meeting, the chief minister visited the 100-bed isolation ward at Sharda University’s medical college.