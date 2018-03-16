Noida: Draft of techno-economic feasibility report for Jewar airport submitted

The consultant for the Jewar international airport project on Friday submitted a draft of its techno-economic feasibility report (TEFR) to the head of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Friday.

The draft report will help in getting in-principle approvals for this project, officials said.

In December 2017, YEIDA had hired PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) for preparing TEFR for the airport project, proposed in Jewar along the 165km Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida and Agra.

Officials said that the draft has been submitted as per the timeline and the final report will be submitted by March-end.

“As per the timeline, PwC has submitted the draft report to the chief executive officer (CEO) Arun Vir Singh on Friday. Since we are regularly doing follow-ups with the agency, it will submit the final report by March-end, to take the project to next stage,” Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty, YEIDA, said.

Spread over 5,000 hectares and having four runaways, the proposed International airport project at Jewar is expected to be operational by 2023-24.

YEIDA officials will study the draft report and give suggestions, if required, to the agency.

The draft report of the TEFR has been split into nine chapters — trends in the aviation sector, traffic estimation, regional connectivity scheme, cargo potential, non-aeronautical revenue, capex profiling, operating expenditure, financial assessment and environmental social impact.

“We will check each chapter carefully to ensure all technicalities are correct. Before the final report, we will give our suggestions, if any. Once the final report is submitted by March-end, we will send it to the UP government for approvals. Subsequently, the UP government will use it to obtain in-principle approval for the project,” Bhatia said.

The Union civil aviation ministry on June 24, 2017, had given its approval to build an international airport at Jewar.

In 2001, then UP chief minister Rajnath Singh had proposed a Greenfield Taj International Airport and Aviation Hub (TIH) in Jewar.

In 2004, L&T Ramboll Consulting Engineers had prepared a draft of the TEFR. Later, the draft was revised in 2008. In 2010, then chief minister Mayawati had also supported the aviation project at Jewar. The project, which was stuck for many years, was revived in June 2017 by the Central government.