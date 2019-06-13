Noida gets waste segregation ultimatum

Solid waste management in Noida is in violation of laid down rules, the Uttar Pradesh solid waste management monitoring committee found during inspection on Wednesday. The committee also directed the Noida authority to ensure compliance of Waste (Management and Handling) Rules - 2016 by June 30, failing which it would face action.

The inspection was carried out by Justice DP Singh, the chairman of the committee.

“We saw garbage lying onto roadsides, trash being burnt openly, open dumping sites and waste collection being done without segregation, which are all in violation of Waste Management Rules – 2016,” Singh, who is also a former high court judge, said.

He started his inspection at 11am and ended at 2pm. Singh inspected the Sector 54 waste remediation site which is operational at the Sector 54 forest area.

After inspection he held a meeting with the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department, Uttar Pradesh pollution control board and Noida authority at the administrative office of the authority in Sector 6.

He had inspected the Ghaziabad landfill on Tuesday and will inspect Greater Noida on Thursday.

According to directions of the Central government, all local bodies were to comply by the rules by April, 2019 in their respective areas.

However, none of the cities in Uttar Pradesh have done so, thereby causing severe health hazards for the environment and for people, the committee chairman claimed.

The committee had, in April this year, imposed a penalty of ₹2 crore against the Greater Noida authority for dumping waste at a plot meant for a park.

“The Central government had given all municipal agencies three years’ time to implement the rules but all cities including Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, failed to comply,” he said.

“If we do not dispose of waste properly it can seep into ground water, rivers and drains along with rain water, polluting these water sources as well as the Ganga River which these water bodies merge with,” the official said.

“Noida’s past mistakes have caused health hazards to the general public at large but now we should take corrective steps immediately so that we are ready before monsoon begins,” he added.

The committee chairman added that there should be three dustbins in each household as well as schools, government offices and other types of premises.

“In hospitals, there should be four dustbins to segregate waste so that transportation to landfills is carried out in a scientific manner and handling becomes easier,” he said.

According to rules, there should be separate bins in households for plastic, wet waste and dry garbage.

In hospitals, a separate bin should be used to dispose of needles, which are extremely hazardous to public and also the ecology.

“In households and private buildings, owners should use bins while at public places the authority will put bins in places such as markets and other public places,” the committee chairman said.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 11:38 IST