Noida: Parents of students with good attendance to be honoured in PTM

Parents of students with a good attendance throughout the year will be honoured by their schools at the next parent-teacher meet to be held simultaneously in 698 schools of Noida and Greater Noida.

The primary education department of Gautam Budh Nagar will be organising the second mega parent-teacher meet on March 31 wherein thousands of parents will interact with teachers regarding their children’s academic performance.

The PTM will see teachers interacting with parents in an effort to not just inform them about the child’s academic performance but to also better understand the nuances of the overall development of a child.

Bal Mukund Prasad, basic education officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said parents of students who have a “good attendance record”, of 70% or above throughout the academic year,will be honoured by the school.

“We will ask teachers to honour parents of students with over 70% attendance. Good attendance reflects the dedication and effort put in by parents towards schooling their child and, therefore, these parents must be encouraged by teachers. We also intend to honour students who have performed well in academics, sports and extracurricular activities,” Prasad said.

This will be the second parent-teacher meet to be organised by the administration in an effort to encourage the participation of parents in the education of government schools students.

The first meet which was held on January 27 and saw 60%-70% parent turnout across 685 schools in the district. The education department intends to hold the second meet in 688 schools.

Low attendance and lack of sincerity among students were the two major issues that came up in the first meet. Many teachers also complained about students who ‘bunk’ classes and, in many cases, parents said their children left home for school every morning and they were unaware that the children never reached school.

“It is a sad reality that the participation of parents in private schools is much higher than that in government schools. Therefore, we consider even 70% attendance as a good indicator of a child’s development . We also have to understand that it is difficult for parents to spare five hours of work and attend the meet as, often, both parents are working,” Prasad said.

The primary education department has decided to release the annual progress report card of students in the upcoming meet.

“We will hold the meet in two sessions so that parents do not have to spend four to five hours for an interaction,” Prasad said.

Noida MLA Pankaj Singh also stressed on the need to strengthen the basic education in the city.

“The perception about primary education in Noida is different from the reality as we have witnessed that many schools lack basic infrastructure, including furniture. Through corporate social responsibility initiatives, we are trying to bridge gaps but much more is needed to be done. To initiate transparency in schools, we have launched parent-teacher meets in all government schools of the district. I propose the setting up of parents’ associations in each school so that parents can put forward their concerns,” Singh said.