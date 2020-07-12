e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Noida residents demand immediate cleaning of Irrigation drain

Noida residents demand immediate cleaning of Irrigation drain

noida Updated: Jul 12, 2020 23:24 IST
Vinod Rajput
Vinod Rajput
Hindustantimes
         

Irked with the solid waste and silt accumulated in the Irrigation drain, several residents in the city have asked the Noida authority to de-silt the entire drain immediately. They claimed the authority had not cleaned the Irrigation drain—which carries most of Noida’s sewage and wastewater— on time leaving many residential areas prone to the risk of being waterlogged amid monsoon.

The Irrigation drain begins in Ashok Nagar in Delhi and merges with the Yamuna river near Sector 168 after passing through multiple residential sectors in Noida taking along sewage that many smaller drains empty into it.

“The drain is full of plastic waste and silt because the Noida authority did not carry out de-silting work on time. The waste accumulated in the drain can lead to waterlogging in many residential areas that include Sector 11, 34, 35, and 51 among others. On Saturday, we filed a complaint with the Noida authority demanding the de-silting of this drain and the authority should de-silt it on a priority basis,” said NP Singh, president, Gautam Budh Nagar district residents’ welfare association (DDRWA), an umbrella body of city’s RWAs.

Residents said the drain, which was initially set up a few decades ago to provide water for irrigation in the region—should have been cleaned much ahead of monsoon when the risk of water-borne diseases is higher.

“Many vendors, private establishments among other dump waste into the drain and the foul smell that emanates from it subsequently troubles the residents who live in sectors located along the drain. The stench is so strong that we have to keep the windows in our homes shut at all times. In the rainy season, when the risk of water-borne disease is high, the authority should have kept this drain clean. The authority should also install barriers, which can trap the waste material including plastic, over the drain to keep the water channel clean,” said Sanjiv Kumar, general secretary, Sector 51 residents’ welfare association (RWA).

The Noida authority officials said that the de-silting of city drains had got delayed due to the coronavirus disease pandemic, but has started now. The authority had started de-silting of drains— 75 main drains and 44 small drains —on June 9 and had set a June-end deadline to finish the job.

“We could not de-silt all small and big drains by the June-end deadline due to the pandemic. The de-silting of the Irrigation drain was also delayed as the tendering process was pushed back. But now all the process is over and the cleaning work has started. We have set a target of finishing the de-silting work within the next two days. No drains should be waterlogged as we are de-silting all drains properly,” said SC Mishra, senior project engineer, Noida authority and head of the health department.

top news
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
No reason for BJP to cheer, Cong govt in Rajasthan will complete full term: Surjewala
No reason for BJP to cheer, Cong govt in Rajasthan will complete full term: Surjewala
Indian diaspora groups in UK stage protest against ‘expansionist’ China
Indian diaspora groups in UK stage protest against ‘expansionist’ China
Telangana Raj Bhavan reports 48 Covid-19 patients; Governor tests negative
Telangana Raj Bhavan reports 48 Covid-19 patients; Governor tests negative
Ease norms for migrant kids’ admissions: HRD
Ease norms for migrant kids’ admissions: HRD
Army to order 72,000 assault rifles from United States amid border row
Army to order 72,000 assault rifles from United States amid border row
Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics
Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In