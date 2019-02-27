Noida sector 82 cash van robbery: Second suspect surrenders in court

The second suspect, alleged to be involved in the robbery of a van replenishing cash in an ATM kiosk last week, surrendered before the Surajpur court on February 23 in connection with another case. The Noida police on Tuesday applied for his police remand.

The suspect was identified as Jagendra, from Bulandshahr. Police had earlier said that he was wanted in another ATM robbery case which took place in 2014.

“The suspect has surrendered in court. However, he did so in a different case altogether. We are gathering details of that case. He is lodged in jail. We have applied for his custody so that we can interrogate him and gather more details about the robbery carried out in Noida,” senior superintendent of police, Vaibhav Krishna, said.

On February 19, two men had approached a State Bank of India ATM kiosk in Sector 82, where a cash van had stopped to deposit money. They allegedly opened fire at the armed security guards and looted a cash bag containing ₹40 lakh. However, upon reaching the Sector 110 intersection, their motorcycle was rammed by a WagonR car from behind. The two suspects fell on the road along with the cash, and approximately ₹20,35,000 was scattered about, as one of the suspects abandoned the motorcycle and ran, while the other, identified as Nanhe, was apprehended. He was sent to jail on February 19.

More than ₹19 lakh has not been recovered so far. Officers said they were hopeful that taking Jagendra in custody will help them trace the money. Eyewitnesses said onlookers ran away with most of the cash, after which the police had said due legal action will be taken against persons who took the money.

“It will take a day or two for the application to be processed but once we have him in custody, we will interrogate him thoroughly,” Sudha Singh, superintendent of police (city), said.The SP is also planning to conduct a meeting this week with banks and cash agencies in the district to address concerns related to security and safety.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 03:48 IST