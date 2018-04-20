Noida: Three arrested for stealing motorcycles

Police arrested three men on Thursday from Sector 18 for stealing motorcycles from Delhi-NCR. They have also recovered five bikes from their possession.

According to police, the three accused, Satendra, Raj Kumar and Raju, were arrested during routine checking around 8.30pm on Thursday.

“There was a checkpoint set up near the HDFC bank crossing in Sector 18. The three, who were riding a motorcycle, were stopped during routine checking. When questioned, they tried to turn back and flee from the area,” Manish Kumar Saxena, station house officer, Sector 20 police station, said.

He added that the three were apprehended by a police team at the spot.

Police have also recovered five motorcycles, one scooter and two countrymade pistols from the possession of the accused. “When questioned, the accused revealed the location of the stolen motorcycles. They had been hidden in a shanty near Sector 18,” the SHO said.

According to police, the accused have been involved in petty crimes for a while. “The three had been involved in vehicle thefts and other petty crimes for some time now. They operated together and were not part of any gang,” Saxena said.

He added that one of the accused, Satendra, a resident of Geeta Colony, Delhi, had multiple cases registered against him. “Until now, we know of at least 14 cases against Satendra. Almost eight to 10 cases had been registered at the Geeta Colony police station. We are in the process of gathering more information about his criminal history,” the SHO said.

Raj Kumar was also a resident of Geeta Colony while Raju was from Shahdara, Delhi, police said.

Police said during interrogation, the accused admitted to stealing motorcycles from Delhi-NCR. “We are now trying to gather more information about their operation,” Saxena said.

An FIR was registered against the three at Sector 20 police station under sections 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 414 (assistance in concealment of stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3/25 of the Arms Act. They were sent to jail after being produced in the court.