Noida to get new machine for processing waste

The Noida authority has hired an agency that will convert municipal solid waste into refuse-derived fuel (RDF) at the temporary landfill site in Sector 54 using advanced machinery.

Since April 9, the authority’s health department is failing to collect municipal solid waste because it has no landfill site in the city to treat the waste. Also, it had to stop dumping solid waste at a temporary site in sector 54 after residents’ objections.

On Wednesday, residents had allowed the authority to dump solid waste into a trench in Sector 68 for 10 days. Residents have been objecting to the authority’s move of dumping waste near residential areas on the grounds that it creates health issues.

Officials said the machine compresses the waste and makes its transportation by trucks easier.

“First, we put chemicals on the waste before treating the same in this machine. It reduces the quantity by up to 30%. The soil, which we get out of the waste generated through this machine, will be used to fill trenches in the city. The RDF component of the waste will be transported to Delhi,” Raghunandan Yadav, senior project engineer of the Noida authority, said.

He said the Noida authority will obtain permission from the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) for providing RDF at the Ghazipur landfill site.

“With the help of the new machine, we will convert the waste into RDF and send the same to the Delhi landfill site. We have hired an agency that will operate the machine and are tying up with EDMC to ensure residents do not face problems due to the dumping of solid waste near their areas,” Yadav said.

Earlier, the authority owned a machine to convert solid waste into RDF. “Since the old machine developed a technical problem, we are procuring a new machine from Punjab’s Nawa Shahar. This machine has the capacity to convert solid waste into RDF, which can be used to produce electricity. EDMC is generating electricity from RDF at Ghazipur landfill and needs an adequate amount of RDF. Therefore, we will provide them with the RDF till our waste-to-energy plant at Sector 123 gets ready,” Yadav said.

Officials said the authority spent Rs5 lakh per month for converting waste into RDF, using the old machine.

“We are yet to finalise the fee for hiring the agency, which is providing the machine. Noida produces 660 metric tones of waste daily. If this machine works properly, we will continue our arrangement to convert waste into RDF using this machine,” Yadav said.