Noida traffic police organise chaupal for awareness programme

noida

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 23:52 IST

Noida: The traffic police on Thursday organised a chaupal and sensitised people and auto drivers to follow traffic rules, in Greater Noida west.

Ganesh Saha, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the traffic police are taking several initiatives to sensitise motorists and pedestrians, as part of the traffic month being observed in November. “We are organising a chaupal and sensitising a select group of people about traffic rules. We are also running a programme to appoint traffic volunteers in different societies and sectors. We will make modal roundabouts by placing traffic officials for enforcement and awareness,” he said.

Ram Ratan Singh, Noida traffic inspector, said that a chaupal was organised at Kisan Chowk in Greater Noida west on Thursday. “Locals sometimes claim auto drivers encroach upon roads and create nuisance. The auto drivers also overcharge sometimes. We held a chaupal and invited about 50 auto drivers and locals. We sensitised them about traffic rules and regulations and the penalty for the violations,” Singh said.

The Noida police on Sunday had launched a traffic safety awareness month focusing on ‘5 Es’ – education, enforcement, engineering, emergency and environment. The police had also flagged a motorcycle and car rally for traffic awareness from the police commissionerate Sector 108.

This week, the police have made Sector 57 crossing as ‘Adarsh Chauraha’ where all rules and regulations of traffic are strictly enforced.

Ashutosh Singh, another traffic inspector, said at the Adarsh Chauraha, officials enforce traffic rules and also sensitise people to turn off the ignition at the red light. “This saves fuel and also helps the environment. We also encourage people to use electric vehicles. We will select another roundabout next week and run a similar enforcement programme,” Singh said.

On Thursday, Noida traffic police teams also visited Oxford Green Public School in Greater Noida and conducted an awareness programme for students. Around 80 students took an oath that they will follow traffic rules and also ask their family members to do so. Another team conducted an awareness programme at the Jewar toll plaza.

“At the toll plaza, when commuters stop to pay the toll, traffic officials distribute pamphlets and leaflets about traffic rules. On Friday, we will launch an enforcement programme in association with the transport department, and fine vehicles whose pollution certification is found invalid,” said DCP traffic.