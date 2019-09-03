Phase 3 of Delhi-Meerut Expressway now open, reach Hapur from Dasna in 15 mins

noida

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:28 IST

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has opened the 22.3km long phase 3 of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway project following which commuters wil now be able to reach Hapur from Dasna within 15-20 minutes.

After the inauguration of phase 1 of the expressway, from Akshardham to UP Gate, this is the second stretch on the expressway to be operational.

According to officials, the 22.3 km long stretch, having 10 lanes, was scheduled to be completed by June 2019 but work on the stretch was only completed by August 28, after a delay of two months. The officials said the delay was caused by some restrictions following directions of the National Green Tribunal(NGT) and rains among other factors.

“Phase 3 of the expressway has been opened for commuters and will have a speed limit of 100kmph. The highway comprises 10 lanes and will take commuters to Hapur from Dasna within 15 to 20 minutes,” RP Singh, project director (NHAI), said. “During a speed test, we found that commuters, mostly car drivers, were overspeeding. To check this, we have proposed the installation of speed radars at two locations. The locations would be finalized soon. We have also written to the Hapur traffic police to check overspeeding,” he added.

Phase 3 of the expressway project is pegged at Rs 1,057 crore and has four major structures – a 2.5km long elevated section over the Upper Ganga Canal overbridge near Masuri, a 5km elevated section to bypass Pilkhuwa town, a new toll plaza at Chhajarsi and a flyover near the Hapur bypass.

“The Dasna toll plaza has been removed and a new toll plaza has been put up at Chhajarsi. The toll plaza is proposed for 18 lanes but we have only opened only 16 lanes so far. All the major structures on phase 3 are now operational including the 11 underpasses for heavy vehicles and three underpasses for light vehicles and pedestrians. The Dasna underpass has five lanes that can be used by the local residents, while the Upper Ganga Canal overbridge has three underpasses and one underbridge for vehicles to change sides,” Singh added.

Officials said that long-distance commuters who wish to travel from Delhi to areas such as Hapur, Moradabad and further will benefit from the opening of the phase3.

The NHAI also plans to plant about 8,000 saplings over the entire stretch. The trees will run on each side of the stretch in single rows. The plantation will be paid for by funds apart from the compensatory afforestation fund already paid to the Uttar Pradesh state forest department.

The other phase 2 of the project, which spans from UP Gate to Dasna, will be the next phase that would be operational. The stretch is likely to open in December. Officials expect phase 4, Dasna to Meerut, which be operational around the same time. According to officials, phase 2 is about 58% complete while phase 4 is 55% complete at present.

Phase 2 is proposed to have six expressway lanes beside eight highway lanes, while the phase 4 will be a Greenfield expressway comprising six access-controlled expressway lanes.

