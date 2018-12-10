Noida police launch campaign to curb drug menace, hunt for ‘student peddlers’

In an intensified campaign against drug menace in and around educational institutions of Noida and Greater Noida, the police are now targeting “student peddlers” – students who procure narcotics from outside and sell them to college mates.

Noida police officers said they are targeting such students who act as conduit on campus for supply of drugs procured from suppliers.

“We believe these student peddlers belong to a chain of illegal supply of drugs which are brought from outside the district and sold to students by local suppliers, which eventually reaches the campuses here. These students act as links between drug suppliers and campuses. We don’t like to arrest students but if they don’t mend their ways, it leaves us with no choice. We appeal to the students, who consume as well as distribute drugs, to stay away from such menace as it will affect their health and career as well,” Vineet Jaiswal, superintendent of police (rural), said.

In the past one week, the Knowledge Park police have arrested at least three students belonging to a private university for allegedly being in possession of marijuana. The police claimed the students have been distributing it. Recently, the police had also arrested two security guards of a private university in Greater Noida who used to sell marijuana to students of their campus.

Arvind Pathak, station house officer, Knowledge Park police station, said the arrest of the two students led them to arrest three persons who were working as suppliers in the educational area.

“On Thursday, we apprehended two students with 650 grams of marijuana who were selling it to other students. They revealed to us that they used to buy drugs from one Pintu, a native of Agra. We laid a trap and arrested Pintu with 1.4kg of marijuana on Friday evening. He further revealed that he used to buy drugs from one Lilawati, a resident of Chappra in Bihar and Ramsevak, a native of Azamgarh. Both of them were arrested with two kg marijuana each. All five accused, including the two students who were linked to each other, were booked under sections 18 and 20 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” the SHO said.

“I would also like to make it clear that whether the police catche 10 grams of drugs or a kilogram, the accused will be charged under the same sections. We have started patrolling in the evening hours to catch such people who consume drugs,” the SHO added.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 15:19 IST