e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Police release sketches of bank robbery suspects

Police release sketches of bank robbery suspects

noida Updated: Oct 08, 2020 23:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The police have released CCTV photos and sketches of the three suspects who had looted around ₹4 lakh from a bank in Sector Pi – 3 in Greater Noida on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspects, police said, were seen in CCTV footage running away on a red motorcycle after the incident.

In another CCTV footage, one of the suspects is seen holding a helmet in one hand. Two suspects were carrying backpacks that were used to carry away the stolen money. Four teams, including one surveillance group, have been engaged to arrest the suspects.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said two teams of police personnel from Sector Beta 2, one special team, and one surveillance team have been engaged to solve the case.

“The suspects appear local as they spoke in local dialect during the crime, and they fled on a bike. The CCTV footage showed they had fled towards a private hospital in the neighbourhood,” he said.

Singh said the suspects robbed ₹2.15 lakh cash from the drawer of a cashier, and on their way out snatched the bag of a customer that had ₹1.75 lakh in it.

“It is possible that the suspects were following the businessman who entered the bank to deposit the money. The criminals snatched the businessman’s cash bag, looted₹2.15 lakh from the bank and fled,” he said. A police team reached the spot after getting information but the suspects managed to escape. The suspects had held the security guard at gunpoint and hit him for putting up resistance.

The cyber team has retrieved a list of around 1,000 phone numbers that were obtaining signals from the tower closest to the bank at the time of robbery. “The police teams are investigating the matter from all angles and we hope to solve the case soon,” Sigh said.

The suspects could not reach the cash vault at the back as the officials had pressed the security alarm.

top news
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
‘Saddened beyond words’: PM Modi on Ram Vilas Paswan’s demise
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Rashid strikes back, gets Pooran, Shami
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Rashid strikes back, gets Pooran, Shami
Mike Pompeo expected to travel to India for 2+2 dialogue this month
Mike Pompeo expected to travel to India for 2+2 dialogue this month
‘Strove for welfare of the masses’: Prez Kovind remembers Ram Vilas Paswan
‘Strove for welfare of the masses’: Prez Kovind remembers Ram Vilas Paswan
Donald Trump calls for two in-person debates with Joe Biden before election
Donald Trump calls for two in-person debates with Joe Biden before election
‘Apologise or defamation suit will follow’: Tejashwi Yadav on murder case
‘Apologise or defamation suit will follow’: Tejashwi Yadav on murder case
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in post Covid world’: PM Modi
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in post Covid world’: PM Modi
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In