Pollution control board collects samples to ascertain road dust levels in Noida, Ghaziabad

noida

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 22:56 IST

In order to intensify abatement of air pollution in Ghaziabad and Noida, the Uttar Pradesh pollution control board (UPPCB) took up sampling of 18 and 10 roads, respectively, in the two cities in order to find out the quantum of re-suspended dust which gives rise to PM 10 levels.

Officials said samples of 200-250 grams each have been taken from different road patches in the two cities and that testing is underway at a lab in Ghaziabad. Officials said that the re-suspended dust particles, which are less than 75 microns, aid PM 10 levels as they have a tendency to unsettle.

“During an interaction with IIT Kanpur, the UPPCB directed us to take samples. During discussions, it came out that dust particles less than 75 microns do not settle easily and continuously move with the movement of vehicles and wind. So, samples were taken from 18 different road patches in Ghaziabad in order to find out the quantum of such particles,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UPPCB, Ghaziabad.

Patches from where samples were taken include areas near Vaishali metro station, Yashoda Hospital at Kaushambi, Vasundhara Sector-16A, opposite ITS College at Mohan Nagar, in front of LT Centre at Kamla Nehru Nagar and in front of Koyal Enclave at Loni-Bhopura Road, among others.

In Noida, officials said 10 road patches were identified from where the samples were taken.

“The samples are being tested in Ghaziabad and results are expected by next week. Once we get the results and find out the share of the particles, we will be able to ascertain where we need to intensify dust abatement measures,” said Praveen Kumar, regional officer of UPPCB, Noida.

Some of the spots from where samples were taken are near Sector 62 metro station near Fortis Hospital, Sector 62 A-B Block Road, near Mahamaya Flyover at Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Sector 129 to Sector 155 road, and in front of Spectrum Metro Mall near Sector 50 metro station, among others.

During his recent visits to Ghaziabad, Bhure Lal – the chairperson of the Environment (Pollution & Control) Authority (EPCA) – had directed district officials to focus on dust abatement measures and also get road repairs done in order to control PM10 levels during the winter season.

“In compliance with the directions, we have identified about 72-78 different road patches across the city which are potholed and need immediate repairs. The list is being provided to the administration to give further directions to different agencies to get the repairs done at the earliest,” Sharma added.

Environmentalists, meanwhile, said if the study brings desired results, it should be taken up for all major roads in the city.

“The condition of roads is already dilapidated after the monsoon season and road repair works should be taken up before the temperature starts to drop. On the basis of sampling if desired results are obtained, then the winter action plan should also be modified. But first, the results need to be analysed and corrective measures should start immediately to find the effect of the study,” said Akash Vashishtha, a city-based environmentalist.

The deterioration of air quality has already started to show effect in the three cities of the two districts of Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar. According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) on October 8, Ghaziabad recorded AQI at 236, Greater Noida at 224 and Noida at 226 - all under the ‘poor’ category.

Box: Roads where testing was taken up:

Ghaziabad: Outside Vishali metro station, near Yashoda Hospital at Kaushambi, Vasundhara sector-16A, sector-4 at Vasundhara, opposite ITS Mohan Nagar, in front of Ajnara Integrity at Raj Nagar Extension, in front of ALT Centre at Kamla Nehru Nagar, opposite to district headquarters, Saur Urja Marg in Maharajpur, in front of Koyal Enclave at Loni-Bhopra Road, Rajendra Nagar Industrial Area, near Haj House, Delhi-Meerut Road, outside Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Park at BS Road Industrial Area, GT Road Industrial Area, NH-9 bypass near Vijay Nagar, outside CISF campus at Indirapuram and outside Kafe Republik in Indirapuram

Noida: Sector-62 metro station near Fortis Hospital, sector-62 A-B block road, near Mahamaya Flyover at Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, near Advant IT Park sector-142, sector-129 to sector-155 road, sector-37 to Bhangel road, in front of NSEZ Phase-II Surajpur Road, near Parthala Chowk sector-121 Vikas Marg, in front of Spectrum Metro Mall near sector-50 metro station and sector-16 to 12/22 crossing