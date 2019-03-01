Scuffle between two women ends with one of them being shot at

The wife of a residents’ welfare association (RWA) office bearer in Vasundhara narrowly escaped a bullet allegedly fired by a resident when an altercation took place between two women on Wednesday night amid shouts of theft at a shop in the housing society after a power shutdown. After the incident, people questioned the security measures taken by the residents’ body.

Police said that they have registered a case for attempt to murder and another under the provisions of the Arms Act against a resident who allegedly used his licensed pistol during the incident.

The incident took place around 9.30pm when residents alleged that a theft took place at a dry cleaner’s shop in the society. As the residents arrived, some of them alleged laxity on the part of the office bearers of the RWA.

“Two days back, there had been theft in three flats here. On Wednesday night, when we reached at the shop to have a look, an altercation broke out between a resident’s wife and my wife. As the altercation grew, the man pulled out a weapon and fired a shot towards my wife. This happened in police presence as they had also arrived,” said Praveen Balooni, an office bearer of the RWA.

“The gunshot missed my wife and a major incident was averted. The man was later taken away by police. We have filed a police complaint into the incident. After the previous incidents of theft, the local SHO had asked the smaller gates of the society to be kept closed. This also drew criticism from a group of residents,” Balooni added.

The suspect was identified as Prashant Sirohi, who is stated to be a local resident.

“The man seemed to be in an inebriated state and fired a gunshot when a number of people were present at the spot. This could have resulted in some bigger incident or injury to residents. He was taken away by police. We have booked him for attempt to murder and a case under the Arms Act has also been registered. We will recommend cancellation of his arms licence,” Aparna Gautam, assistant superintendent of police (Indirapuram), said.

The police registered an FIR under IPC sections of 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) at Indirapuram police station.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 05:18 IST