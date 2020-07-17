e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Six-month-old female foetus found in Bhangel

Six-month-old female foetus found in Bhangel

noida Updated: Jul 17, 2020 22:59 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

A six-month-old female foetus was found in an empty plot in Bhangel Wednesday evening. According to the police, a passerby spotted the foetus and informed them following which a criminal case has been registered at the Phase 2 police station.

According to police officers, on Wednesday evening a passerby called the police helpline (112) informing them about a foetus lying in an empty plot in Bhangel following which a team was rushed to the spot. “The female foetus was sent for DNA sampling. Meanwhile, a case has also been registered at the Phase 2 police station under section 318 (concealment of the birth of an identified newborn child) of the Indian Penal Code,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, Harish Chander.

The police said they are working on identifying the parents of the foetus. So far, there aren’t any leads, however, locals are being questioned to find out if anyone saw anything suspicious in the area, they added.

Experts feel that such cases may be hiding a more serious problem in Gautam Budh Nagar.

“The abandonment of a female foetus may suggest that a sex determination centre might be operating in the district. The focus of the authorities should be on identifying such establishments if they are running in the district. There is also a possibility of some negligence on the behalf of primary health service centres or those responsible for prenatal care of pregnant women. If these issues are persistent here then they need to be addressed,” said Satya Prakash, programme manager, FXB India Suraksha, the NGO that manages the district childline.

When contacted, a senior health department official denied any knowledge about the incident.

On May 17, the body of a newborn baby boy, who was just a few days old, was found floating in Barola drain.

top news
‘Multilateralism with reformed UN at its centre can meet human aspirations’: PM Modi
‘Multilateralism with reformed UN at its centre can meet human aspirations’: PM Modi
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Jaishankar responds to 9 barbs from Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, then hurls his dart
Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya admitted to Nanavati hospital
Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya admitted to Nanavati hospital
‘India has helped over 150 countries in global fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi
‘India has helped over 150 countries in global fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel where team Pilot is camping
Made to wait, Rajasthan cops finally enter hotel where team Pilot is camping
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
‘Nobody knocked on my door to go for dinner’: Ntini on SA teammates
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Nepal PM Oli changes tack after pressure to quit, asks who will replace me
Cuttack’s ‘Gold Man’ gets face mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh; inspired by Pune resident
Cuttack’s ‘Gold Man’ gets face mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh; inspired by Pune resident
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In