Six unfit trucks, older than 10 years, seized in Greater Noida, seven arrested

Seven people were arrested by Bisrakh police on Tuesday for allegedly driving trucks that were deemed unfit, and six 10-tyre trucks were seized.

According to police, the trucks seized by them are more than 10 years old and are, hence, automatically deemed unfit to be used as per as guidelines of National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The trucks were being used for cement mixing units in Greater Noida west.

The accused were plying the trucks across Delhi-NCR with the registration number of new vehicles that are in use in different regions.

Yash Gupta, of Ghaziabad, who is allegedly the co-owner of the trucks, was arrested on Tuesday along with Vinod Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Jitendra Prasad, Bharat Singh, Qadir and Chandrik Yadav, who were employed by Gupta as truck drivers.

Another accused Ankur Bansal, of Ghaziabad, who is also the owner of the trucks, is currently on the run.

“We received a tipoff that a convoy of six trucks carrying construction material will be passing through Kisan Chowk in Bisrakh. We set up a checkpoint and arrested all seven and seized the vehicles. It came out during our investigation that truck drivers and owners were using registration numbers of new vehicles on vehicles that have been deemed unfit by the National Green Tribunal as they are more than 10 years old. These trucks were used at different construction sites for transporting construction material and cement mixing units. These vehicles contributed to pollution,” said Nishank Sharma, circle officer, Bisrakh.

The accused were booked under sections 482 (punishment for using a false property mark) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Bansal is currently on the run and we will arrest him soon. Action will be taken as per procedure,” Sharma said.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 05:15 IST