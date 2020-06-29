Techie found dead in Noida, suicide suspected

noida

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 00:03 IST

A 32-year-old software engineer was found dead at his rented accommodation here on Monday, police said.

Police are suspecting it to be a suicide case.

The deceased hailed from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, the official from the local Expressway police station said, adding that he was married but lived alone in Sector 126.

“He worked as an engineer in a private IT firm in the city. No suicide note was recovered from the spot. Preliminary probe from his neighbourhood did not suggest any dispute with anyone. It appears that some personal reason drove him to take the extreme step but the probe is on,” the official told PTI. The body has been sent for a post-mortem and legal proceedings were underway, police said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918