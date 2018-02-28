Teenager who fell off Ghaziabad high-rise succumbs to injuries

The 14-year-old girl, who was critically injured after falling off the balcony of her sixth floor flat in Shipra Krishna Vista high-rise, succumbed to injuries late Tuesday. The girl fell off the balcony early Tuesday and was undergoing treatment at a multi-specialty hospital.

Agrima Sharma, a student of class 8 of Presidium School, Indirapuram, suffered multiple fractures and damage to her vital organs. She also suffered injuries to the skull and spine.

“We sent the body for a post-mortem examination and it was conducted on Wednesday afternoon. The decision was taken by the police to complete all legal formalities. The autopsy revealed that her death was due to shock and haemorrhage caused by ante-mortem injuries. We suspect no foul play and believe it to be a case of accidental death,” HN Singh, senior superintendent of police, said.

Agrima was a brilliant in her studies and was an avid chess player. She had stood first in Ghaziabad district championship in 2017 and third in the CBSE’s zonal level chess championship in 2017. She had come second in the interschool tournament in 2016.

On Tuesday, around 12.30am, Agrima was listening to music in her room while her grandmother was sleeping on the bed next to hers.

Her father said he had asked her go to sleep and retired to his room.

“After asking her to sleep, I retired to my bedroom. I had asked if I could close the window, which was open. She told me not to as she was feeling hot. Before going to sleep, I pulled the blinds next to her bed,” Rahul Sharma, Agrima’s father, had said.

Some time later, her father received a call from the security guard who told him that Agrima had fallen from the sixth floor. The family suspect that she probably fell through the window which did not have any grilles.

Agrima suffered 14 fractures, apart from spinal and head injuries.

“The incident has shocked residents as this is the second such case to be reported from Ghaziabad in the past fortnight. The city also saw two gruesome suicides recently. We are considering forming a forum wherein volunteers will help residents to interact with one another, an activity that we think has decreased in the present times,” Alok Kumar, president of federation of apartment owners association, said.