Traffic jam at DND Flyway as Delhi Police places barricades to stop farmers

Traffic jam at DND Flyway as Delhi Police places barricades to stop farmers

noida Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 23:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A number of commuters were stuck in traffic jam on the Noida-Delhi side of DND Flyway on Monday from 9-11am as the Delhi police placed barricades to check vehicles and farmers’ march. The jam reached the toll plaza, police officials said.

DND Flyway is a significant route for commuting between Noida and Delhi even as the farmers have blocked the Chilla border which connects Delhi’s Mayur Vihar to Noida Sector 14.

Around 10am, a Delhi-bound ambulance was also stuck in the traffic jam. However, the Noida police facilitated the ambulance’s way to Delhi on the opposite road which is meant for Delhi-Noida traffic, the officials said. A purported video of the incident was also circulated on social networking sites.

“Traffic comes to a grinding halt at the DND, crazy jam! This is primarily because of several layers of barricading by Delhi Police along the highway. Wonder why Delhi Police has to make people crawl on a Monday morning when farmers are not even here on DND,” tweeted Prashant, a commuter.

Ganesh Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Gautam Budh Nagar, visited the DND Flyway after receiving the information about the traffic jam. “There was traffic pressure which had slowed down the traffic. We have cleared the jam and the traffic resumed normal after sometime,” he said.

Delhi Police’s DCP (east) Jasmeet Singh said that the police have placed the barriers along the central verge. “The barriers have been placed at the DND Flyway since morning. If we see any movement of farmers, etc., we will put them again,” he said.

A section of farmers protesting in Noida against the farm bills have planned to take DND Flyway and Kalindi Kunj road during the nationwide strike on Tuesday.

