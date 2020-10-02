Two more arrested for the double murder of property dealers in Greater Noida West

noida

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 22:23 IST

The Bisrakh police on Friday arrested two more suspects who were wanted in the double murder case of two property dealers in a high-rise society in Greater Noida west on September 7. The suspects were identified as Ramesh, 35, a resident of Rohtak, and Niranjan, 34, a resident of Faridabad. Niranjan is a convicted criminal in a murder case and was out on parole, said the police.

The police had arrested two other prime suspects – Mohit Vats and his uncle Suresh Sharma on –September 12 in the case.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that Mohit had allegedly hired two sharpshooters and the two arrested persons, and plotted and executed the murder of property dealers Dal Chand Sharma and his friend Arun Tyagi in Ajnara Le Garden society’s parking on September 7 over personal enmity. “On Friday, the Bisrakh police received information about the two suspects’ presence in Greater Noida west. A police team reached the spot and arrested the two suspects,” he said.

Chander said Dal Chand allegedly had personal enmity with Mohit, the alleged mastermind of the crime. On September 7 evening, Dal Chand and Arun were seated in the former’s Tata Harrier SUV in the parking lot of a high-rise society when two sharpshooters - Tek Chand and Daya Chand – approached them and sprayed bullets from both the front windows.

Dal Chand received seven bullets and died on the spot while Tyagi received three bullets and was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead. Varun Tyagi, Arun’s brother, had filed a complaint at the Bisrakh police station and a case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC was registered.

Chander said ten years ago, Dal Chand’s father was chosen as the head of his village in Faridabad and a rivalry allegedly ensued with Mohit’s family due to the election. In the past, Dal Chand’s elder brother Rajendra Sharma and Mohit’s elder brother Krishna used to work in partnership. However, their relationship turned sour and they parted ways. In 2011, Krishna allegedly killed Rajendra and his friend, one Kapil, in Haryana. In 2017, Dal Chand allegedly killed Krishna in Mathura to avenge his brother’s death, the DCP said.

He said Mohit allegedly hired these suspects and two sharpshooters, and got Dal Chand and Arun murdered as revenge. “Ramesh and Niranjan were wanted in five criminal cases registered in Bisrakh and Faridabad. They had helped rope in the sharpshooters for the double murder. They were produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” Chander said.