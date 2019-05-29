UP to begin bid process for Jewar airport today

The Uttar Pradesh government will on May 30, start the process to hire a developer for the airport at Jewar in Greater Noida, which is expected to become the national Capital Region’s second airport and take the load off Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport once completed, two state ministers said on Tuesday.

The second airport in the National Capital Region, along the 165-km Yamuna Expressway, is expected to be operational by 2022-23.

Addressing mediapersons, ministers Siddharth Nath Singh and Shrikant Sharma said on Tuesday that the UP cabinet has approved the timeline for the implementation of the project, the request for quotation (RFQ) and the request for proposal (RFP) documents, and the draft concession agreement.

“We will float a global tender on May 30 as per the directions mentioned in the cabinet order... It will take six months’ time to finalise a suitable developer... After six months, the work on this project will start on the ground,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), an agency formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to monitor and develop the airport at Jewar.

Singh said the state government hoped that selection of the developer would be made by January 2020.

He said considerable progress has been made on the project after getting an in-principle approval from the union government on May 9, 2018.

He said the project monitoring and implementation committee (PMIC), headed by chief secretary Anoop Chandra Pandey, decided the timelines on May 21 and that these were approved by the cabinet on Tuesday.

A senior state government official said the project would be implemented in four phases.

The airport will be developed on a public-private partnership (PPP) model. NIAL has been authorised to select the developer for the airport and give the land on lease for 90 years.

Just before the announcement of Lok Sabha poll schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Jewar airport would be completed in time and all formalities and processes for the same were underway.

The state cabinet on Tuesday also approved Rs 894.53 crore for rehabilitation and resettlement of families to be affected or displaced by the project.

First Published: May 29, 2019 07:34 IST