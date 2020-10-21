e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Yamuna authority to float infrastructure bonds to raise funds

Yamuna authority to float infrastructure bonds to raise funds

noida Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 22:34 IST
Vinod Rajput
Vinod Rajput
         

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) has decided to raise funds via infrastructure bonds for development projects and land acquisition around the Noida International Greenfield airport coming up at Jewar. This is the first time in Uttar Pradesh that a land owning agency will raise funds this way.

While officials said that banks were eager to lend to Yeida after the airport project was approved, the authority believes raising funds through bonds could get it low cost funds.

Many critical infrastructure projects are expected to be built around the Jewar airport. A high-speed Metro line, an extension of the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and other road projects are part of the plan, which is expected to cost around ₹10,000 crore. Jewar is 70km away from Delhi and 30 km away from Greater Noida and hence, these links are critical in providing connectivity.

“We have hired a Brickwork Ratings that will assess and rate us. It has been mandated to complete the assessment in next two months. Once the ratings will be out we can start raising funds via these instruments. But the rating should be in at least category A or better with A+++ to start raising funds with infrastructure bonds,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of the Yedia. “The industrial bodies in Hyderabad and Pune are already selling infrastructure bonds to fund their projects.”

Yeida expects that its market value would have increased after the Switzerland company Zurich International AG signed the agreement to build the airport. Work is scheduled to start by the middle of next year and completed by 2023.

The Uttar Pradesh government on April 24, 2001, had established Yeida to set up industries to generate employment and develop urban areas along the expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra. Around 200,000 hectares from 1,187 villages of six districts -- Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura and Agra -- were notified under Yeida. So far, it has acquired around 16,000 hectares of land for its various schemes.

In 2012, it borrowed around ₹3,000 crore from banks and the Noida authority at a rate of 9.5% and 12%, repectively.

“Before the airport project was approved, banks were reluctant to provide loan to us, but now everyone wants to give. However, going for bonds will make available funds at lower interest and investors also can get better returns,” said Singh.

“The government agencies can go to raise funds via selling bonds. In these bonds the public can directly invest infrastructure projects and earn safely,” said Neeresh Kumar chartered account and expert in finances.

top news
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Defeat for Donald Trump would mean some other leaders also lose out
Defeat for Donald Trump would mean some other leaders also lose out
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
IPL highlights: RCB thrash KKR by 8 wickets to rise to 2nd spot
IPL highlights: RCB thrash KKR by 8 wickets to rise to 2nd spot
‘Theaterisation to take number of years,’ says army chief General Naravane
‘Theaterisation to take number of years,’ says army chief General Naravane
‘So much work to do’: How Joe Biden is planning for transition
‘So much work to do’: How Joe Biden is planning for transition
Kangana Ranaut reacts to summons by Mumbai Police: ‘Will be there soon’
Kangana Ranaut reacts to summons by Mumbai Police: ‘Will be there soon’
Will Pak Army ‘sacrifice’ Imran Khan amid Opposition protests? Pak scribes comment
Will Pak Army ‘sacrifice’ Imran Khan amid Opposition protests? Pak scribes comment
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In