Assembly Elections 2019 LIVE Updates: 57.41% estimated voter turnout in Odisha in second phase

Assembly constituencies of Hinjili in Ganjam and Bijepur in Bargarh districts, where Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik is spearheading the Biju Janata Dal’s challenge, is up for grabs in the second phase of polls on Thursday.

Over 7.6 million voters in the 35 assembly constituencies cast their votes and decide the fate of the four-time state chief, Naveen Patnaik. There are 9,117 polling booths in this phase and candidates in fray in the 35 assembly segments.

In the first phase, 73.76% of the six million voters had cast their votes for 28 assembly constituencies on April 11.

6:05 pm IST 57.41% estimated voter turnout in Odisha in second phase The voter turnout is estimated to be 57.41% for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Odisha. :ANI





4:55 pm IST 53% voter turnout recorded in Odisha till 3 pm In second phase of polling in Odisha for five Lok Sabha and 35 assembly seats, 53 percent voter turnout was recorede till 3 pm.





4:22 pm IST Congress leader questions EC over suspension of its officer Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel on Thursday asked the Election Commission (EC) why it suspended a General Observer for allegedly checking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s helicopter in Odisha’s Sambalpur on Tuesday. : IANS





2:22 pm IST Rs 4 lakh seized from BJP candidate’s vehicle in Dhenkanal district A static surveillance squad on Thursday seized Rs 4 lakh in cash from the vehicle of a BJP candidate in Dhenkanal district, police said. According to PTI, the cash was seized after Ashok Nayak, who is contesting from Hindol assembly seat, could not provide satisfactory answers about the source of the money, Dhenkanal SP Anupama James said. The car was intercepted by the special team of Odisha police near Mangalpur chhak on Bhapur-Dhenkanal road.





2:00 pm IST Bargarh sees highest polling percentage till 1 pm This is the breakup of voting percentage in the five Lok Sabha seats and the assembly constituencies under them: Bargarh- 35.12%, Aska- 33.44%, Bolangir- 25%, Sundargarh- 29%, Kandhamal- Not yet known





1:55 pm IST Nearly 33% voter turnout till 1 pm of polling in Odisha Nearly 33 per cent voting was recorded for the five Lok Sabha and 35 Assembly constituencies in Odisha till 1 p.m. on Thursday, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar. “The second phase voting is underway smoothly and peacefully,” he said and added that adequate security personnel had been deployed in Maoist-affected areas. : IANS





12:34 pm IST BJP worker killed ahead of second phase of polls in Odisha A 32-year-old BJP leader was allegedly beaten to death by his BJD rivals in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Wednesday night, police said, hours ahead of Thursday’s polling in five Lok Sabha and 35 assembly constituencies in the state. Read here| BJP worker killed ahead of second phase of polls in Odisha





11:18 am IST 95-year-old dies outside polling booth in Aska LS seat A 95-year-old man died here on Thursday while waiting in a queue to vote in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha, reports news agency IANS. The man was waiting for his turn at Kansamari booth in the Aska Lok Sabha seat when he suddenly collapsed, officials said.





10:05 am IST 7 percent polling in Odisha till 9 am The electoral fortunes of 244 candidates will be decided in the second phase of voting.



