Easy run for KCR in Telangana; weak opposition helps him dominate 2nd term | Opinion

opinion

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 18:38 IST

After sweeping back to power in Telangana for a second successive term with a huge mandate from the people, Telangana Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) continues to dominate the state’s politics.

Similar to his first four and a half years in power, KCR has continued to reign as an invincible leader in the last one year, as the opposition appears to be in total disarray, unable to find a leader who can match the TRS supremo politically or otherwise.

Like the BJP at the Centre, the TRS upset all the calculations of political pundits in the December 7, 2018 assembly elections of a possible change in the government in the state. KCR pulled off a remarkable victory with his party winning 88 seats in the 119-member state assembly.

And within no time, he managed to reduce the opposition further by attracting 12 out of 19 lawmakers from the Congress and one out of two from the Telugu Desam Party, besides two independents into the TRS. And by wresting one more seat from the Congress in the recently held by-election to Huzurnagar assembly seat held by PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, the TRS’ tally now stands at 104.

However, KCR too received a shock in the April 11 Lok Sabha elections in the state. His party could win just nine of 17 MP seats, though it hoped to win at least 14-15 seats. The BJP, which could win just one assembly seat and lost deposits in 103 other seats in December ‘18 elections, bounced back by winning four Lok Sabha seats. The Congress, too, managed to restore its pride by winning three Lok Sabha seats.

But the opposition’s euphoria remained short-lived, as the TRS captured 90 per cent of the block parishads and all the 32 Zilla Parishads in the local body elections held in June.

While KCR could come to power by successfully exploiting the Telangana sentiment and also riding on his welfare schemes, particularly Rythu Bandhu (of providing Rs 8,000 per acre to each farmer every year), Rythu Bima (of providing Rs 5 lakh to kin of each farmer who dies in distress) and increased pensions, the weak opposition turned to be his strong point in the last one year.

The TRS president has been finding it tough to implement his welfare schemes in the last one year, let alone introducing new schemes. Except inaugurating the partially-completed Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, there is no major achievement for KCR to boast about.

The financial position of the state has been completely crippled due to fall in revenues, as a result of which the current year’s state budget had to be pruned from around Rs 1.85 lakh crore to Rs 1.35 lakh crore and there were huge cuts in the expenditure of various schemes like completion of double bedroom housing for the poor and Mission Bhagiratha of supplying piped drinking water to every household.

The chief minister has not been able to implement his pre-poll promises of paying interim relief to the state employees, pending pay revision, besides increasing the retirement age from 58 to 61. KCR is attributing the crisis to overall slump in the country’s economy and blaming it on the Centre for imposing a cut in the devolution of central funds and fall in GST revenues.

Yet, KCR is able to get away only because there is no strong opposition. With just six members in the assembly, the Congress has not been able to take KCR government’s failures into the people and other opposition parties have virtually no existence in the state.

It was evident from the way the opposition parties remained helpless, when KCR virtually forced the employees of RTC to give up their 55-day long strike and surrender to the government by joining their duties without achieving any of their demands.

One major disappointment for KCR in the last one year was that he could not fulfill his ambition of playing a bigger role at the Centre by floating a federal front of all regional parties and bring about a “qualitative change” in national politics. And if he had moved to Delhi, his son K T Rama Rao would have become his successor in the state.

But with the BJP under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership staging a comeback at the Centre, KCR’s plans turned topsy-turvy. Subsequently, he tried to restore ties with the Centre but did not succeed, as the BJP started eyeing power in Telangana following its impressive show in the Lok Sabha elections.

His attempts to rope in his Andhra counterpart Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy into his fight with the Centre also did not work out. Jagan initially displayed a lot of bonhomie with KCR and agreed to a joint irrigation project to link Godavari river to the Krishna basin, but has now decided to work independently.

Now, the TRS chief has decided to take on the BJP again. The TRS voted against the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha and is all set to fight for legitimate dues from the Centre.

Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said KCR had miserably failed to live up to the expectations of the people. “The developmental work has come to a standstill, unemployment is growing and welfare schemes are crippled due to non-allocation of funds,” he alleged.

Political analyst and Osmania University professor K Nageshwar said there was nothing euphoric about KCR’s one-year rule in the second term, compared to his first term. “There has been a lot of discontent among various sections of the people, especially the middle class and the unemployed youth over KCR’s rule in the last one year due to non-fulfillment of promises. If the same situation continues, he may have to face a tough time after four years,” he said.