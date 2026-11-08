Empowering women by improving mobility access

Many tasks that women undertake are dependent on mobility. But urban planning, public transport planning frameworks, regulations and governance have often not taken into account the safety, accessibility, and operational needs of women as commuters. In this context, it is worth examining the Policy Framework for Gender Equality in Public Bus Transport Systems, developed by The Urban Catalysts in collaboration with the National Institute of Urban Affairs. Sonal Shah, founder-partner, The Urban Catalysts says, “The framework puts forward an integrated institutional road map designed to embed gender equity, accessibility, and social inclusion into mainstream transport planning, infrastructure design, service operations, workforce management, and governance.” Women should be actively recruited as bus drivers, conductors, mechanics, and depot managers. Gender equality commitments must be embedded into the annual municipal transport budget. (HT Archive)

The framework proposes an annual Know Your Commuter (KYC) assessment that analyses gender-disaggregated ticketing datasets to understand travel behaviour. This is complemented with primary travel demand and perception surveys conducted at least once every three years to evaluate affordability, safety, accessibility and reliability of public transport services. Simultaneously, an annual report can track employment, new recruits, career progression and attrition through gender- and disability-disaggregated data across different levels within the public transport organisation. These would inform a Gender Equality, Disability and Social Inclusion Action Plan, a three-year rolling operational plan to translate policy goals into time-bound targets, assign departmental responsibilities, and link deliverables to budget allocations.

An interdepartmental and interagency Gender Advisory Committee would ensure coordination across operations, HR, infrastructure, safety, external gender experts, civil society representatives, police, and urban local body officials. The committee must maintain at least 50% female representation.

This will help monitor key benchmarks such as the growth in female ridership, improved commuter safety and overall satisfaction and effective resolution of grievances, disaggregated by gender, age and disability; increased proportion of female employees across frontline, technical, and executive leadership roles; and increase in the number and monetary value of procurement contracts awarded to women-owned MSMEs.

The PM e-bus Sewa Scheme guidelines for Gender Action Plan include developing a gender policy, which this framework is well-positioned to guide. Unlocking female economic participation through the systematic removal of mobility barriers aligns India’s transit operations with international commitments — specifically Sustainable Development Goal 5 (Gender Equality) and Sustainable Development Goal 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities) — while reinforcing road safety.

Women’s travel behaviours encompass complex trip-chaining, off-peak travel, and higher sensitivity to safety and personal security. The framework addresses these travel patterns across physical infrastructure, operational scheduling, data collection, and grievance redressal. Operational planning must transition from rigid peak-period scheduling to flexible, user-centred service delivery. The framework recommends deploying mini or midi buses during peak hours to eliminate overcrowding, and maintaining reliable off-peak frequencies to accommodate caregiving and informal work trips. Bus services need to introduce women-priority or women-only routes along high-density corridors, establish neighbourhood feeder routes, and permit stop-requests after dark.

Women should be actively recruited as bus drivers, conductors, mechanics, and depot managers. All depots and terminals should have well-lit restrooms, secure changing rooms, and climate-adapted break areas. Gender equality commitments must be embedded into the annual municipal transport budget.. The policy framework establishes an enduring operational blueprint for achieving equitable, safe, and sustainable urban bus transport.

The views expressed are personal