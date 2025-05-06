Link West marks India’s strategic pivot in West Asia

India’s engagement with West Asia during the tenure of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi has been strategic and deeply pragmatic, anchored in a multipolar vision that elevates India from a peripheral actor to a pivotal influencer in the region. The Link West policy, a strategic complement to the Act East initiative, captures the essence of this pivot, reorienting India’s ties with West Asian nations through a dynamic blend of diplomacy, economic partnerships, defence cooperation, and cultural kinship.

West Asia supplies nearly half of India’s crude oil, and is home to over nine million Indian expatriates, whose remittances play a crucial role in India’s economy. Traditionally, India’s engagement with the region was shaped by ideological leanings and measured diplomacy. However, this approach has undergone a transformative shift. Embracing a bold new doctrine often referred to as Act West-Act Fast, the Modi government has infused India’s West Asia policy with a renewed sense of urgency and strategic intent.

At the heart of this recalibration are India’s robust bilateral relationships with the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia — two nations that now form the economic and strategic backbone of India’s regional engagement. With Saudi Arabia, India’s fourth-largest trading partner, relations have surged, with bilateral trade reaching $43 billion in 2023-24. The establishment of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council in 2019 has fostered a broad spectrum of collaboration in areas including energy, IT, defence, and counterterrorism. Modi’s current visit to Riyadh, though cut short due to the terror attack in Pahalgam, underscores the importance India places on this partnership.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), India’s third-largest trading partner with $84 billion in trade in 2023-24, is the lynchpin of Delhi’s West Asia outreach. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), signed in 2022, has accelerated trade and investment. The UAE has emerged not only as a major investor in India’s infrastructure and energy sectors, but also as a dependable strategic partner. Another milestone in India’s West Asia engagement is the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), a transformative initiative which connects India to Europe through the Gulf, enhancing trade and infrastructure links via a network of railways, ports, and digital highways. The IMEEC not only promises logistical and economic benefits but also serves as a counterweight to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, aligning India with the strategic imperatives of the US and the EU. Despite challenges posed by regional conflicts, including the ongoing Israel-Hamas confrontation, India and its partners have demonstrated unwavering commitment, cemented by the framework agreements signed during Modi’s 2024 UAE visit.

India’s strategic embrace of Israel is another cornerstone of its West Asia strategy. Ties have matured significantly under PM Modi, with cooperation spanning defence, water management, agriculture, and cybersecurity. His historic visit to Israel in 2017 — the first ever by an Indian PM — set the tone for a bold and unapologetic relationship. The I2U2 grouping, comprising India, Israel, the UAE, and the US, is emblematic of India’s shift toward nimble, interest-driven coalitions.

Simultaneously, India has deftly balanced its partnerships with Iran through its role in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), a 7,200-kilometre multi-modal network linking Indian ports to Central Asia and Russia via Iran. The Chabahar Port, developed with Indian assistance, serves as a gateway for trade with landlocked Afghanistan and Central Asia, effectively bypassing Pakistan. This strategic investment underscores India’s long-term commitment to regional connectivity, even as it navigates the intricacies of US-Iran tensions and sanctions. The INSTC is a cornerstone of India’s Connect Central Asia policy and a strategic asset in maintaining its presence across Eurasia.

India has continued to sustain its longstanding partnership with Afghanistan through efforts in infrastructure development, educational support, and humanitarian aid. After the Taliban’s return to office, India has demonstrated notable diplomatic finesse by keeping communication channels open, both for humanitarian outreach and for initiatives aimed at promoting regional stability. At the same time, it remains watchful of China’s expanding footprint in Afghanistan, and has, to a considerable extent, managed to thwart Pakistan’s attempts to gain strategic depth in the country.

In the wake of the recent State-sponsored terror attack in Kashmir by Pakistan, India’s West Asian partners responded with a strong and united message of condemnation and solidarity. Unlike in the past, when many of their reactions were subdued or constrained, West Asia stood resolutely with India. Their clear and unequivocal denunciation of the attack marks a notable shift in their stance on Kashmir and terrorism — a result of India’s sustained diplomatic outreach.

Anil K Antony is a national secretary and national spokesperson of the BJP. The views expressed are personal