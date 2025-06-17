Parliamentary diplomacy & gains from global outreach

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22 and India’s calculated military response, the Union government launched an unprecedented diplomatic initiative. From May 23 onwards, seven all-party parliamentary delegations, comprising 59 Members of Parliament from the ruling party and diverse Opposition parties, travelled to over 30 countries, engaging with leaders, policymakers, media, think tanks and the diaspora. The mission of the all-party parliamentary delegations covered permanent UNSC members and strategic partners in Europe, the Americas, Africa and Asia, collectively presenting a single, cohesive voice on behalf of India. (via PTI)

These groups were tasked with advancing a clear, unified message: India’s zero-tolerance for terrorism and a warning to terrorist networks and their sponsors. Their mission covered permanent UNSC members and strategic partners in Europe, the Americas, Africa and Asia, collectively presenting a single, cohesive voice on behalf of India. This show of solidarity sent a powerful message: The fight against terrorism transcends politics and is a shared national cause.

In Washington DC, India’s delegation held comprehensive discussions with US vice-president JD Vance, focusing on counter-terrorism and strengthening the India-US strategic partnership. In Brussels, another group met Peter De Roover, President of the Chamber of Deputies of Belgium, who expressed strong solidarity with India. In Bahrain and Kuwait, the delegation held meaningful exchanges with important political leaders including the deputy prime ministers. In Kuwait, our mission organised a Diwaniyah or informal interaction where the delegation had an opportunity to interact with over 40 prominent Kuwaitis, including a former deputy prime minister and former ministers.

Other delegations met with senator Nelsinho Trad, president of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee in Brazil, Lord Dominic Johnson of Lainston, co-chair of the Conservative Party, and other senior parliamentarians of the UK, leaders in Spain, Malaysia, Liberia, and other nations, showcasing the breadth of India’s diplomatic engagement and the widespread international support for its firm stance against terrorism. In meetings with Korean dignitaries, including National Counter-Terrorism Center officials, the delegation sought support for holding terror perpetrators and their sponsors accountable, linking counterterrorism directly to regional peace and stability.

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria extended generous diplomatic courtesies to the Indian delegation. Beyond protocol, it demonstrated the region’s deep respect for India and the seriousness with which our message was received. A poignant cultural moment unfolded in Kuwait where local authorities organised an exhibition showcasing trade and monetary ties between India and Kuwait. Few today remember that the Indian rupee served as legal tender in Kuwait and Bahrain from 1947 to 1962, a reflection of the deep historical and economic relationship between our nations.

In all four of these Islamic States, the conversations consistently began with a clear message: This was not a conflict between two nations, but a direct attack on the Indian people by elements of the Pakistani military operating under the guise of terrorism. This found immediate resonance, with these countries having experienced conflict and extremism. In meetings with Gulf think tanks, it was repeatedly affirmed that the acts committed in Pahalgam were not isolated terror strikes but coordinated operations orchestrated by Pakistan’s army and intelligence services.

In Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, the delegation addressed regional leaders and think tanks on the historic missteps India endured during earlier diplomatic overtures. The delegation made it clear that conciliatory diplomacy, such as the 2009 Sharm el Sheikh joint declaration of India and Pakistan, only emboldens the aggressor, against the backdrop of State-sponsored terror.

Delegation member Asaduddin Owaisi powerfully expanded on this by identifying Field Marshal Asim Munir — Pakistan’s current army chief — as the symbolic thread linking the country’s military-intelligence ecosystem to cross-border terrorism. He emphasised Pakistan’s placement on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list from 2018 to 2022, and questioned how, despite being under scrutiny, the country continued to receive significant international aid. Instead of strengthening its economy, successive regimes in Pakistan have used this aid to sponsor anti-India terror.

The delegations addressed the misconception that only Muslim-majority countries are concerned for the Palestinian people. India has always supported a two-State solution — one that guarantees sovereign, secure futures for both Israel and Palestine. However, it was clarified that the plight of Palestinians today is tragically linked to Hamas, a terrorist organisation that has hijacked governance in Gaza. This affirms India’s principled and consistent opposition to terrorism. Our Saudi counterparts demonstrated a remarkable level of alignment with India’s approach. Our Prime Minister was in Saudi Arabia when the Pahalgam attack took place, and the delegation felt it was continuing the momentum he had initiated. Saudi think tanks validated our stance by asserting that the Pahalgam attack was “State-enabled asymmetric warfare”.

There are five strategic achievements of this exercise. One, unified national messaging with bipartisan representation showed global interlocutors that India’s policy stance is credible, stable, and beyond domestic politics.

Two, the delegations highlighted Pakistan’s role in orchestrating the Pahalgam attack, urging international actors to take corrective action, including at forums such as the FATF.

Three, the outreach helped further isolate Pakistan diplomatically, reinforcing the message that there can be no distinction between terrorists and their sponsors.

Four, delegations engaged with the Indian diaspora and local communities abroad, strengthening people-to-people ties and rallying support for India’s stand.

Five, it made clear the imperative for formalising parliamentary diplomacy, building joint task forces on anti-terror networks, maintaining diaspora ties, and pursuing strategic multilateral coalitions.

How India sustains this engagement, builds coalitions, and institutionalises unity as our first line of defence will now be key.

Nishikant Dubey is a BJP MP and Harsh Vardhan Shringla is former foreign secretary of India. They were part of the delegation that visited Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Algeria in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. The views expressed are personal.