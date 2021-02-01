IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / The government’s arithmetic jugglery cast a shadow over the budget’s right direction
India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds up a folder with the Government of India logo, as India's Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur look on, February 1, 2021. (REUTERS)
India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds up a folder with the Government of India logo, as India's Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur look on, February 1, 2021. (REUTERS)
opinion

The government’s arithmetic jugglery cast a shadow over the budget’s right direction

Prudent public investment and a robust safety net can stop India from falling off the precipice of the economic cliff
READ FULL STORY
By Praveen Chakravarty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:38 PM IST

Let me start with a deceptively simple quiz. In February 2020, finance minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman budgeted 67,000 crore on health expenditure. In February 2021, it is known that the government spent 82,000 crore in health due to the pandemic. Now, FM has announced a health budget of 74,000 crore for next year. Does this represent an increase in the government’s health budget or a decrease?

Sitharaman called it a “big increase” because 74,000 crore is higher than the original budget of 67,000 crore of last year. Of course, last year was an exception. But is it correct to claim that the government will spend more on health next year when public hospitals, health centres and medical practitioners on the ground will have less money than they did last year? This example aptly describes the theme of the budget.

Before the budget, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former FM P Chidambaram and I laid out a blueprint that called for enhanced public investment to spur the economy, until an ailing private sector can recover to steer it. Hence, the bulk of the focus of India’s first budget for the post-Covid-19 era was rightfully on public expenditure and must be assessed through this prism.

The government plans to spend 34.8 lakh crore next year. But the government spent 34.5 lakh crore last year and, on that basis, this is not a big increase. Again, FM compared it to the original budget expenditure of 30.4 lakh crore last year. In nearly every major expenditure head, this was a recurring theme.

The government has budgeted 73,000 crore for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) for next year, which is much higher than the 61,500 crore budgeted for last year, but significantly lower than 111,500 crore actually spent on MGNREGS in FY2021. In reality, demand for MGNREGS work continued to rise even in January 2021, signalling the lack of income opportunities for a vast majority of people.

When the budget for next year is reduced from what was spent last year, it is bound to affect the millions of families that depend on it for their livelihoods, while for the sake of headlines, FM can proclaim that the MGNREGS budget has been increased significantly from last year’s budgeted amount.

The arithmetic sorcery apart, the government has truly increased overall capital expenditure from 13% to 16% of total expenditure, which is very laudable. Government capital expenditure can translate into jobs and incomes for millions and also catalyse demand in the larger economy. While our blueprint was more aggressive in calling for 20% of the total expenditure as capital expenditure, the budgeted increase is a commendable step. There were also some creditable steps to attract private capital for infrastructure investments, which if it fructifies, can help usher in a new growth cycle for the economy.

Ardent advocates of electoral democracy would have gleamed on hearing FM’s unabashed opportunistic but judicious allocations for building roads and other infrastructure in election-bound states, proving the fundamental premise of political science that democracy is the best means to reconcile disparities. FM also provided for a 60% increase in revenue deficit grants to states. Any devolution of powers and resources is a welcome move. Perhaps every state should change its election schedule to April or May, in between national elections.

Phrases such as privatisation and monetisation were bandied about enough in FM’s speech to thrill the stock market, which is easily excitable. Over the last few years, a handful of corporates in the country, through their proximity to the government, have amassed enormous market power that can be severely detrimental to the consumer and the larger economy in the long run. Economic history teaches us that no privatisation is better than crony privatisation. So, while phrases such as “choice and efficiency for consumers” that FM uttered to make the case for privatisation may sound endearing, the devil lies in the details of the process.

The budget also revealed India’s vulnerable macro-economic situation in terms of deficits and borrowing. The transparency measures taken to reduce off-balance sheet financing and include it in the budget are praiseworthy, which should help allay concerns of the international ratings agencies.

It is no secret that India’s economic situation is ugly with soaring inequality, a choked financial system and a nervous private sector. Prudent public investment and a robust social safety net are what can prevent India from falling off the precipice of the economic cliff.

Needless clever-by-half means of proclaiming big increases in public expenditure through arithmetic jugglery will only exacerbate the trust deficit between the government and the real economy. While the budget was directionally right, the government’s penchant for headlines, sophistry and exaggeration cast a shadow on Budget 2021-22.

Praveen Chakravarty is a political economist and senior office-bearer of the Congress

The views expressed are personal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
The FY 22 budget ought to have increased expenditure for welfare, provided for an inclusive social protection architecture that protects vulnerable groups especially migrant workers, and increased capital expenditure. At first glance, the government has only done the last. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
The FY 22 budget ought to have increased expenditure for welfare, provided for an inclusive social protection architecture that protects vulnerable groups especially migrant workers, and increased capital expenditure. At first glance, the government has only done the last. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Decoding the budget and the economics of welfare

By Yamini Aiyar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:40 PM IST
Several announcements — a bad bank, the proposal for a development financial institution, and bank recapitalisation — aim at reforming the economy. But these will not respond to the structural inequalities caused by the pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
People watch finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman present the Union Budget 2021-21, Prayagraj, February 1, 2021 (PTI)
People watch finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman present the Union Budget 2021-21, Prayagraj, February 1, 2021 (PTI)
opinion

The big gap in the budget - an expenditure thrust

By Pulapre Balakrishnan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:39 PM IST
The expenditure budgeted for 2021-22 is less than 1% higher than the revised estimates for the current year
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds up a folder with the Government of India logo, as India's Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur look on, February 1, 2021. (REUTERS)
India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds up a folder with the Government of India logo, as India's Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur look on, February 1, 2021. (REUTERS)
opinion

The government’s arithmetic jugglery cast a shadow over the budget’s right direction

By Praveen Chakravarty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:38 PM IST
Prudent public investment and a robust safety net can stop India from falling off the precipice of the economic cliff
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi,Feb. 1, 2021 (PTI)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi,Feb. 1, 2021 (PTI)
opinion

Sharply focused, the budget boosts hopes of revival

By Govind Sankaranarayanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:35 PM IST
The plans are largely within the government’s control. By focusing on a few objectives, it has perhaps achieved more
READ FULL STORY
Close
This is a landmark budget as it improves both ease of doing business and also ease of living for women. It attempts to minimise the regulatory and compliance burden imposed on the taxpayers, especially corporate taxpayers and facilitates the growth of MSMEs (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
This is a landmark budget as it improves both ease of doing business and also ease of living for women. It attempts to minimise the regulatory and compliance burden imposed on the taxpayers, especially corporate taxpayers and facilitates the growth of MSMEs (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)
opinion

A Union Budget that bets on growth

By Rajiv Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:35 PM IST
The government has shed fiscal conservatism, ramped up capital expenditure, and pushed structural reforms
READ FULL STORY
Close
The FM correctly identified that the need of the hour is to be bold, unafraid of rating agencies, and that is what the budget provides (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
The FM correctly identified that the need of the hour is to be bold, unafraid of rating agencies, and that is what the budget provides (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
opinion

The Union Budget will unleash animal spirits and enthuse investors

By Kumar Mangalam Birla
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:34 PM IST
The virtuous cycle of consumer and business confidence is what is needed to take the economy into the high growth orbit. Only high economic growth can create the resources needed for a just and inclusive society
READ FULL STORY
Close
The possible clash between the government’s assumptions and the reality of the economy will determine India’s trajectory in the next year (ANI)
The possible clash between the government’s assumptions and the reality of the economy will determine India’s trajectory in the next year (ANI)
opinion

Where the budget gets India’s economy wrong

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:34 PM IST
The budget has pinned its hopes on supply-side economics, while the economy is facing a demand-side crisis
READ FULL STORY
Close
Netaji’s secular spirit found true expression in INA and the Azad Hind government (HT Photo)
Netaji’s secular spirit found true expression in INA and the Azad Hind government (HT Photo)
opinion

In Bengal, the political battle over Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

By Ronojoy Sen
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:42 AM IST
The effort to own Netaji has intensified in this election cycle, with his 125th birth anniversary celebrations also acting as a catalyst
READ FULL STORY
Close
The dignity of the Indian Republic suffered an unprecedented setback, but the episode also shattered the morale of the peasants and tarnished the credibility of their struggle (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
The dignity of the Indian Republic suffered an unprecedented setback, but the episode also shattered the morale of the peasants and tarnished the credibility of their struggle (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Why the budget is crucial for democracy

By Shashi Shekhar
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:48 AM IST
Nirmala Sitharaman’s second full budget can mark the beginning of the effort to tackle inequality, distress, and provide hope to citizens
READ FULL STORY
Close
In light of the destruction of public property and the attack on policemen, the damage done to the image of the Capital and to our democratic governance outweighs any advantage accrued by granting permission (REUTERS)
In light of the destruction of public property and the attack on policemen, the damage done to the image of the Capital and to our democratic governance outweighs any advantage accrued by granting permission (REUTERS)
opinion

Lessons from the tractor rally on R Day

By Yashovardhan Azad
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:42 AM IST
Critical stakeholders, including Delhi Police, failed the Republic on January 26. It is time to ask difficult questions
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister for finance and corporate affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, chairing the pre-budget consultations with the experts of water and sanitation sectors, through video conferencing, New Delhi, January 29, 2020 (ANI)
Union minister for finance and corporate affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, chairing the pre-budget consultations with the experts of water and sanitation sectors, through video conferencing, New Delhi, January 29, 2020 (ANI)
opinion

What Union Budget 2021-22 has to tackle

By Karan Thapar
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:20 AM IST
Nilesh Shah has proposed a gold amnesty scheme, monetisation of government-controlled assets such as enemy property and surplus land, strategic disinvestment of public sector units, and legalising betting and gambling. Two of these deserve special attention.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union finance mnister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs a pre-budget meeting with States and UT's ministers at north Block, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_18_2021_000116A) (PTI)
Union finance mnister Nirmala Sitharaman chairs a pre-budget meeting with States and UT's ministers at north Block, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_18_2021_000116A) (PTI)
opinion

What the Union Budget needs to get right

By Chanakya
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:21 AM IST
India’s economic recovery has been impressive, but there are gaps. In the budget, focus on public spending, enhancing demand, job-oriented growth, health and the financial sector
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Oxfam report on inequality included another surprising voice calling for global economics to change. The Financial Times is one of the world’s most influential economic and business newspapers. It is quoted in the report as calling for “radical reforms to reverse the prevailing policy direction of the last four decades”, the period dominated by neoliberal economics. (AP)
The Oxfam report on inequality included another surprising voice calling for global economics to change. The Financial Times is one of the world’s most influential economic and business newspapers. It is quoted in the report as calling for “radical reforms to reverse the prevailing policy direction of the last four decades”, the period dominated by neoliberal economics. (AP)
opinion

Budget 2021: Overcome poverty, battle inequality

By Mark Tully
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:19 AM IST
It would be right to go back to socialism’s commitment to equality, and to reform India’s economy so that overcoming poverty once again becomes the top priority.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the most recent global update from WHO, India reported an annual total of 114,451 new cases in 2019, the highest of any country and accounting for 56% of the global total. (HTPHOTO)
According to the most recent global update from WHO, India reported an annual total of 114,451 new cases in 2019, the highest of any country and accounting for 56% of the global total. (HTPHOTO)
opinion

Communicating correct knowledge of leprosy is key to early detection and treatment

By Yohei Sasakawa
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:02 PM IST
In recent years, the Indian government has been stepping up its work against leprosy. In particular, the annual number of new patients with visible disabilities (grade-2 disabilities) at the time of diagnosis has almost halved compared to 2015. This can be said to be a result of the government’s efforts to promote early detection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Omar Saeed Sheikh was convicted in 2002 for abducting and killing journalist Daniel Pearl in Karachi(Getty Images)
Omar Saeed Sheikh was convicted in 2002 for abducting and killing journalist Daniel Pearl in Karachi(Getty Images)
opinion

US must take a call on terror-haven Pakistan

By Yashwant Raj, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:48 AM IST
There is bipartisan support, therefore, for extraditing Sheikh to the US, and the time may have come for Biden administration to make the call.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP