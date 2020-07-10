The monk is now a tough administrator | Opinion

opinion

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 17:19 IST

The monk is now a tough administrator and his ‘measure for measure’ policy gets amplified as and when his personal or the government’s image is threatened.

Highly conscious of his image that he has cultivated brick by brick in three years, his day starts with a meeting with senior officials of the information department. By then, he has read most of the prominent dailies.

Perhaps Swami Chinmayanand , one of the architects of the temple movement, may have lots to share, whom many believed Yogi would bail out because of the saffron they wear.

Though the opposition still accuses the government of going soft on Chinmayanand, the latter has much to complain about. Another former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who mustered some initial support in the administration, too, was abandoned to fight a legal battle.

The fact remains Yogi will not compromise his government’s image. He will spare none; he will dump old associates without a wink of his eyelid if they are wrong. No doubt, many now dub him ruthless.

Take for instance, the dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey. He couldn’t have grown his empire without political patronage.His pictures with political leaders, including a former chief minister and present ministers, had gone viral while the UP police were chasing him ever since he murdered eight cops.

But the growing criticism of his government escalated the police action against Dubey. Yogi gave one week’s time to the state director general of police to nab him — dead or alive. The incident took place on July 3 last and Vikas Dubey surrendered on July 9.

Obviously, he surrendered after all help from his resources and sources were snapped by the government– the friendly cops were suspended while others turned hostile, his close associates were gunned down. Eventually, he surrendered for his life, knowing Yogi won’t spare him now.

The fact is on the eve of Dubey’s surrender, the chief minister was personally monitoring the actions on the ground, keeping in touch with his Madhya Pradesh counterpart. The state police, too, were collaborating with cops of four adjoining states.

And now Yogi has relaunched his campaign against gangsters, demolishing the empires of Mukhtar Ansari, Atiq Ahmad in east UP and Sundar Bhatti and Sushil Moonch in west UP. In his last campaign against criminals, colloquially dubbed ‘thoko drive’, about 100 criminals were gunned down, all having rewards on their heads. Questions were raised on the encounters – fake or real.

Dubey’s surrender before the expiry of the seven-day deadline, and on the day when the Prime Minister had a one-hour interaction with the NGOs of his constituency, won Yogi much appreciation for his administration in handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

And this is not the first time. Earlier, also the Prime Minister had publicly lauded Yogi when he had said, “Whoever shows courage in crisis gets success. What you have done is an example for the world.” The Prime Minister had then compared UP’s 24 crore population, equal to four European countries, and the number of Covid deaths.

While the opposition does not spare him for his alleged communal face or acts, he brazenly follows his ‘Hindutva agenda.’ He does not brook criticism — anti-CAA protestors are facing the music for ‘ damaging government property’ and some media personnel have been booked in cases.

Although some BJP MLAs are also critical of him for not entertaining personal requests—he has turned down requests from union ministers too – Yogi has succeeded in demolishing ‘ power centres ’ in the party.

However, when it comes to PMO or BJP leadership, he is all eyes and ears.

Barely three years back, when Yogi had taken over as the chief minister of the most volatile state, people had raised eyebrows as he had no administrative experience, though he had been an MP for several terms till then.

The opposition, as well as experts, had then quipped, “Running a math is different from running a state.” His saffron robes and his religious practices were discussed. But after three years in office, it is his 18-hour work schedule that has overshadowed everything.

He performs duties of the monk before people wake up- at 4 am, followed by yoga. His fitness routine also has a brisk walk in the evening. No doubt, hard work has yielded dividends - among BJP chief ministers he is rated the best- and is a star campaigner in elections next to the Prime Minister.