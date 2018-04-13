2018 Commonwealth Games: India men’s hockey team loses to New Zealand in semis

India’s men’s hockey team lost to New Zealand 2-3 in a semi-final of the 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG) on Friday. (HIGHLIGHTS)

India put up a disastrous defensive performance in the first quarter to concede two goals to Hugo Inglis (seventh minute), Stephen Jenness (13th). But Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty stroke in the 29th minute as India trailed 1-2 at half-time.

Markus Child regained New Zealand’s two-goal lead in the 40th minute. India kept chasing and reduced the deficit to one in the 57th minute through a penalty corner conversion but it proved be too late to find an equaliser.

India will now head to the bronze medal playoff against the loser between Australia and England.