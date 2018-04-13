 2018 Commonwealth Games: India men’s hockey team loses to New Zealand in semis | other sports | Hindustan Times
HT Logo

2018 Commonwealth Games: India men’s hockey team loses to New Zealand in semis

India went down 2-3 against New Zealand in a tense hockey semi-final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games 2018 on Friday.

other sports Updated: Apr 13, 2018 17:24 IST
IANS 
Hugo Inglis of New Zealand (2nd L) celebrates with teammate Aidan Sarikaya after scoring against India during their men's field hockey semi-final match at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Friday (April 13).
Hugo Inglis of New Zealand (2nd L) celebrates with teammate Aidan Sarikaya after scoring against India during their men's field hockey semi-final match at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Friday (April 13). (AFP)

India’s men’s hockey team lost to New Zealand 2-3 in a semi-final of the 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG) on Friday. (HIGHLIGHTS)

India put up a disastrous defensive performance in the first quarter to concede two goals to Hugo Inglis (seventh minute), Stephen Jenness (13th). But Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty stroke in the 29th minute as India trailed 1-2 at half-time.

Markus Child regained New Zealand’s two-goal lead in the 40th minute. India kept chasing and reduced the deficit to one in the 57th minute through a penalty corner conversion but it proved be too late to find an equaliser.

India will now head to the bronze medal playoff against the loser between Australia and England.

