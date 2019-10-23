Aneesh Kumar Surendran Pillai bags third gold for India at World Military Games

other-sports

Aneesh Kumar Surendran Pillai on Wednesday bagged the third gold medal for India in the ongoing World Military Games at Wuhan, China.

He won the gold in disabled men’s shotput IT1 event and he finished with a score of 12.76.

Carlos Felipa of Peru finished with at the second position with a score of 10.76 while the Netherlands’ Severs Robert ended up at the third place with a score of 9.93.

Speaking to ANI, Pillai said: “It is a very proud moment for me, I did not play to my potential, but I was still able to come away with a medal. I will now prepare for the Paralympics. The army training centre in Pune helped me a lot to enhance my skills. I lost one of my legs during the landsliding in 2012. I initially use to lose heart at my disability, but I was able to develop a positive outlook towards life and now I am here”.

On Tuesday, Anandan Gunasekaran had bagged two gold medals for the Indian contingent in the ongoing World Military Games.

He won the first gold in the disabled men’s 100m IT1 event and won another gold in the disabled men’s 400m IT1 event. Gunasekaran had completed the 100m IT1 race in just 12 seconds.

Talking to ANI about his medal win, Gunasekaran dedicated the laurel to his children. He also said that his next target is to bring the medal for the country in the Paralympic Games.

In 2008, he lost one of his legs while serving in the LOC. He had managed to win one gold and one silver in the last edition of the World Military Games.

