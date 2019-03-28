Hima Das, Mirabai Chanu take part in team building exercise at NIS Patiala

Celebrated India athletes Swapna Burman, Mirabai Chanu, Hima Das and Jeremy Lalrinnunga take part in a team building exercise as part of an Athlete Education Workshop organised by Sports Authority of India (SAI) under the aegis of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOP scheme) at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports(NIS) in Patiala on Thursday.

The workshop was aimed at giving athletes insights into off-field issues like addressing the media after a competition, drawing up legal contracts for brand endorsements, anti-doping guidelines and soft skills training about conducting themselves in public forums.

The aforementioned athletes have been performing really well recently and will look for better performances in the upcoming events as they gear up for the all-important Tokyo Olympics in 2020. Heptathlete Swapna announced herself on the big stage by winning the gold medal at 2018 Asian Games and she also took the first place in Heptathlon at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu is a regular feature at world events in the 48 kg category and has won numerous medals since breaking on to the scene in 2014. Recently, Chanu was awarded with Padma Shri by the Indian Government for her laurels in the sport.

19-year-old Hima Das clinched second place in 400m at 2018 Asian Games and her effort in Jakarta also is a national record. 16-year-old weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga represented India at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires and won the gold medal in the Boys’ 62kg category.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 18:16 IST