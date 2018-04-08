India beat England 2-1 in women’s hockey at 2018 Commonwealth Games

A penalty stroke converted by Gurjit Kaur in the 48th minute helped India shock world no 2 England 2-1 in a Pool A preliminary round match at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Sunday and maintain their chances of sealing a semi-final place by topping the group . (CWG 2018 LIVE UPDATES)

India had conceded an early goal after 35 seconds when England skipper Alexendra Danson scored a field goal. But the Indians showed great character to come back and get the better of a team that is ranked eight places higher than them. Navneet Kaur and Gurjit Kaur struck the goals for India in the last two quarters to seal victory at the Gold Coast Hockey Centre.

India had a number of chances in the first quarter. Namita Toppo and Lalremsiami got a shot each at the goal and India had two penalty corners too towards the end of the quarter but could not find the back of the goal.

England had the better of the exchanges in the second period but India had to thank goalkeeper Savita for her good work in the box as she produced some good saves.

READ | Vikas Thakur wins day’s fifth medal for India at 2018 Commonwealth Games

India upped the ante after the change of ends and made some concerted attacks. Vandana Kataria got a shot at the goal but was thwarted. England earned a penalty corner but Savita was alert to save the day for India. India earned two penalty corners but could not capitalise on them, But in the last minutes of the third quarter, Navneet Kaur got the chance and she beat the England goalkeeper to make it 1-1.

It all came down to the final quarter and India earned a penalty stroke in the 48th minute. Gurjit converted it to make it 2-1.

England exerted lot of pressure in search for the equaliser but the Indian defence stood strong to thwart them.

India were upset by lower-ranked Wales in their first match but had bounced back by defeating Malaysia 4-1 in their second match. However, Sunday’s victory against England proves their title credentials as England are the highest ranked team at the Commonwealth Games and a win against them will give the Indians lot of confidence as they get into the business end of the tournament.