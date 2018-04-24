ISSF shooting World Cup: Shahzar Rivzi wins silver in 10m air pistol

Shahzar Rizvi clinched India’s first medal at the ongoing ISSF World Cup here, winning a silver in the 10m air pistol event in Changwon, South Korea, on Tuesday.

Rizvi, who won gold in his first appearance at the ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico, in March, fell short by just 0.2 points this time. He bagged the silver medal in the intriguing contest, scoring 239.8.

Russia’s Artem Chernousov won the gold medal with a final score of 240 while the bronze went to Bulgaria’s Samuil Donkov, who shot a total score of 217.1.

After Indian shooters drew a blank on the first two days, the onus was on Rizvi and 2018 Commonwealth Games medallists Jitu Rai and Om Prakash Mitharval to end the country’s medal drought.

Rizvi qualified for the final as the sixth best shooter with a score of 582.

However, it was disappointment for both Mitharval and Rai as both of them failed to make it to the final round.

While Mitharval finished 11th with a score of 581, Rai was further behind, in 38th spot, with a disappointing score of 575.