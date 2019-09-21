Jeff Hardy to make his WWE comeback but will there be another Hardy Boyz reunion?

other-sports

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 18:35 IST

Jeff Hardy is one of the most popular WWE superstars of all time. The Charismatic Enigma is a Grand Slam champion after winning all the top championships in the WWE. He has been a prominent name in wrestling ever since his debut in the WWE in 1998. He has revolutionised tag team wrestling along with his brother Matt Hardy. The Hardy Boyz, Edge and Christian and the Dudley Boyz had a series of Tables, Ladders and Chairs matches which made tag team wrestling famous.

The Hardy Boyz made their return to the WWE in 2017 at WrestleMania 33 where they captured the Raw Tag Team titles. They were a prominent part of the SmackDown Live’s tag team scene until Jeff’s injury. But there is some good news for the fans as Jeff Hardy is nearing his return from injury. It has been rumoured that he will be ready to return by mid-November 2019.

READ | ‘It was an insult,’ Chris Jericho reveals WrestleMania incident that led to his exit from WWE

There is some interesting news regarding Jeff’s contract with WWE. Fightful has reported that Jeff Hardy’s contract has been extended for another year due to his absence from a knee injury. It has also been said that Matt’s contract goes through till March of 2020 while Jeff’s contract expiration is not known

“The decisions in doing so have been arbitrary, with several talent telling Fightful they aren’t sure of what criteria if any are followed in implementing it,” the report said.

The Hardy Boyz had captured the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in April this year. But Jeff was again struck down with injury on April 30. And due to a leg injury, it was reported that he would be out for six to nine months. The Hardy Boyz had to relinquish the titles because of that. With both Matt and Jeff not playing a prominent part in the WWE programming as singles competitors, so will there be a return of Hardy Boyz upon Jeff’s return?

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 18:32 IST