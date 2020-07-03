e-paper
Home / Other Sports / UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father passes away due to Covid-19 complications

UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father passes away due to Covid-19 complications

Khabib’s father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was in critical condition after getting diagnosed with Covid-19 in Russia and required an emergency heart procedure after complications arose due to his earlier health issues.

other-sports Updated: Jul 03, 2020 19:23 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Yash Bhati
Hindustan Times, Delhi
UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov with his father.
UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov with his father.(Getty Images)
         

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) superstar and UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father has passed away at the age of 57. Khabib’s father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was in critical condition after getting diagnosed with Covid-19 in Russia and required an emergency heart procedure as complications arose due to his earlier health issues. It has been widely reported by several news organisations that Abdulmanap has died due to Covid-19 complications.

It was then confirmed by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov that Khabib’s father breathed his last on Friday.

“Sad news has reached me, friends, that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov has left this world,” Kadyrov said on his Telegram social media page.

“He left us leaving behind a good name and having raised a worthy generation.”

There has been no confirmation of the news from Khabib’s camp.

Khabib’s father was prominent MMA coach in Russia and has brought in several fighters from the Dagestan region to MMA and wrestling prominence.

It was reported that Abdulmanap had to be flown to Moscow for better treatment after catching the novel coronavirus. He even had to be placed in a medically induced coma. Khabib had revealed his father was facing complications with his kidney and heart.

It has been reported by the state-run TASS news agency that Nurmagomedov’s funeral will be held in the village of Kirovaul where he lived.

‘Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was hospitalized earlier in the year after he had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. He was taken to hospital with pneumonia but later had a stroke and spent a week on life support,’ TASS said in its report.

Covid-19 has been rapidly spreading across Russia with more than 6,50,000 cases in the country with Dagestan being one of the most affected regions.

Delhi-NCR experience earthquake of magnitude 4.5, epicentre near Gurugram
PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, says they make 130 cr Indians proud
PM Modi wraps up Ladakh visit with swipe at China, says times have changed
LIVE: Tamil Nadu crosses one lakh-mark in Covid-19 positive cases
At $500 billion, India has world's fifth-largest foreign exchange reserves
'Not writing him off, no question whatsoever': Hussey on Dhoni's comeback
'Won't be spared': Yogi Adityanath takes a vow to nab Kanpur gangsters
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
