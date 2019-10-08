Visa application being processed, hoping to get visa in time for Denmark Open: Saina

other-sports

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 17:02 IST

Top Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Tuesday said her visa application was being processed and she is hoping to get the same in time for her participation in next week’s Denmark Open tournament. The Olympic bronze-medallist had tweeted on Monday that she was facing visa issues for her participation in the BWF Super 750 tournament. She had sought help of External Affairs Ministry to sort out the matter.

“Got the visa application processed today in Hyderabad. Thanks @sanjg2k1 (Home Ministry official) for making the impossible happen & @VFSGlobal for going the extra mile along with @DenmarkinIndia even on a holiday! Hope to get the visa in time for flight on Friday,” Saina tweeted on Tuesday.

The Denmark Open will be played at Odense from October 15 to 20.

The 29-year-old Saina, an Olympic bronze medallist, had finished runner-up in the tournament last year, losing to Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu-Ying in the final.

London Olympic bronze medallist Saina bowed out of the Korea Open after she was forced to retire at a score of 21-19, 18-21 and 1-8 against South Korea’s Kim Ga Eun.

Saina’s husband and personal coach Kashyap said she retired because of gastroenteritis problem. “It seems she had a relapse of the gastroenteritis that bothered her early in the year. She was feeling dizzy and vomited yesterday. In fact, she went to the stadium straight from the hospital today,” he said.

“Still she could have won but when it went to three games, she didn’t have anything left in her tank. We need to check with the doctor when we go back. It has been a difficult year for her.”

Saina had a 2-0 head-to-head record against Eun in their previous matches.

Saina has had a tough year owing to injuries. She won the Indonesia Open at the beginning of the season but has struggled since then. At the China Open Super 1000 event last week, she made a first-round exit.

