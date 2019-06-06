In Indore, patient kills doctor’s wife, injures son

Irritated that a doctor, who wasn’t able to cure his itch for six months, was away in Delhi, an Indore man stabbed to death the doctor’s wife and injured her son.

According to the police, the incident happened at the clinic of Dr Ramakrishna Verma in the Malwa Mills area of Indore, on Thursday morning. The doctor ran his practice from home.

Tukoganj city superintendent of police (CSP), BPS Parihar said, “The accused Rafiq Rasheed (45) was suffering from an itchy skin disease for which he was getting treatment from Dr Ramkrishna Verma for the past six months, but without any results. When he went to the clinic at about 11 a.m, Verma’s wife Lata informed him that her husband was in Delhi. This apparently angered Rafiq who got into an altercation with Lata (50) and stabbed her repeatedly with a knife he was carrying. As Lata screamed for help, her son Abhishekh (19) came out and Rafiq stabbed him too and ran away. However, some people who came hearing the screams managed to nab Rafiq and handed him over to the police.”

The locals took both mother and son to a nearby private hospital where Lata was declared brought dead. Abhishekh’s condition is said to be critical, police said.

Parihar added that the police is also checking whether Rasheed tried to molest Lata when he realised the doctor was out. “Rafiq was involved in a murder case in 2015 and spent some time in jail and was out on bail. He apparently always carried a knife with him.”

HT couldn’t immediately reach Dr Verma.

(With inputs from Puneet Vijayvargiya)

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 21:05 IST