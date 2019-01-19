2 men killed after bombs blow up vehicle in Bihar’s Jamui

Two persons were killed when anti-socials attacked a Scorpio with bombs the Jhajha police station area of Bihar’s Jamui district.

The impact of the bombs was so intense that the vehicle got badly damaged and both the persons died on the spot. Parts of the vehicle were scattered spread all around.

Some of the locals attributed the incident to rivalry over last panchayat polls, while the police claimed it to be gang rivalry. The deceased were identified as—Rajesh Yadav and Manoj Yadav— residents of Belatand and Magahi villages falling under Lakshmipur police station area.

Police said that the incident took place at Dhapri More when two were on way to Jhajha from Lakshmipur. As soon as they reached near Dhapri more a gang of criminals intercepted them and fired indiscriminately on the Scorpio. They also lobbed bombs before escaping from the scene.

Munger range DIG Manu Maharaaj said that both the deceased said to be the close relate of a gangster Sanjay Yadav. Preliminary investigation suggested that Sanjay’s rival group attacked them. He said that police are investigating the case from all possible angles.

Earlier on Tuesday night Maoists gunned down two persons-- Mohammad Ushman Ansari and Mohammad Gulam Ansari-- at Gurudbad village under the limits of Chakai police station suspecting them to be police informers.

The rebels left a pamphlet at the spot threatening to eliminate others who share information about them with the police.

Unfinished pistols recovered from train compartment in Bihar

Bihar rail police have seized 12 unfinished country pistols from a general compartment of Tata-Patna Superfast train at Kiul railway station of Danapur division on Friday.

Government rail police said that 12 half-finished pistols were recovered from the toilet of general compartment during a search operation carried out under the leadership of GRP SHO of Kiul, Sudhir Kumar Singh. No arms smuggler could be arrested from the spot. Singh said that it was suspected that the unfinished pistols were being taken to illegal arms manufacturing centres in Munger for giving them final shape. The raid was conducted on the basis of intelligence input about smuggling of arms from Asansol in West Bengal.

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 12:28 IST