e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / 4 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Bihar’s West Champaran

4 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Bihar’s West Champaran

Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the spot, which includes 3 Self-Loading Rifles.

patna Updated: Jul 10, 2020 10:53 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
West Champaran, Bihar
The operation was conducted by a joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Special Task Force (STF).
The operation was conducted by a joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Special Task Force (STF).(HT file photo. Representative image)
         

Four Maoists have been killed in an encounter with the security forces in Bagaha area of Bihar’s West Champaran district, the police said.

The operation was conducted by a joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Special Task Force (STF).

“Four Maoists have been killed in an encounter with a joint team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Special Task Force (STF) in the Bagaha area of Pashchim (West) Champaran district, Bihar,” Lokaria Police (Bagaha) said on Friday.

Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the spot, which includes 3 Self-Loading Rifles.

tags
top news
NCP standing committee is postponed yet again, Chinese power play in Nepal
NCP standing committee is postponed yet again, Chinese power play in Nepal
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey arrested for killing 8 cops shot dead in encounter
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey arrested for killing 8 cops shot dead in encounter
Plea in Supreme Court seeks CBI probe in killing of Vikas Dubey’s aides in encounters
Plea in Supreme Court seeks CBI probe in killing of Vikas Dubey’s aides in encounters
‘Unknown pneumonia’ with higher fatality than Covid-19 sweeping Kazakhstan
‘Unknown pneumonia’ with higher fatality than Covid-19 sweeping Kazakhstan
Gangster Vikas Dubey killed: The sequence of events in past week
Gangster Vikas Dubey killed: The sequence of events in past week
Charlize Theron interview: Actor reveals what she’d advise her younger self
Charlize Theron interview: Actor reveals what she’d advise her younger self
After police kill Vikas Dubey in encounter, Akhilesh Yadav questions govt
After police kill Vikas Dubey in encounter, Akhilesh Yadav questions govt
Covid death risk higher in elderly, men; Brazil press body sues Bolsonaro
Covid death risk higher in elderly, men; Brazil press body sues Bolsonaro
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In