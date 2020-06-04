After RJD, Left parties to observe Vishwasghat-Dhikkar Diwas to protest BJP s virtual rally on June 7

patna

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 10:13 IST

After RJD announced that it will observe ‘Garib Adhikar Diwas’ on Sunday, the Left parties on Wednesday said that they would observe ‘Vishwasghat-Dhikkar Diwas’ on June 7 to protest against BJP’s virtual rally scheduled to be held on that day.

The Left parties comprising CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), Forward Bloc announced that they would also organise a state- wide protest to press for their demands for ensuring food, employment and safety from Coronavirus.

On June 1, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal had announced that Union home minister Amit Shah will hold virtual rally on June 9 to address the people of the state through video conferencing and Facebook live.

The party later rescheduled the date of the virtual rally from June 9 to June 7.

Talking to media persons here, CPI State Secretary Satya Narayan Singh came down heavily on the so-called double engine NDA government in Bihar which has “badly flopped on all fronts” and charged the government of meting out “inhuman treatment” to the migrant labourers.

“In this backdrop, Amit Shahs virtual rally slated for June 7 is like rubbing salt into the wounds of the people.

So the left parties have decided to observe Vishwasghat- Dhikkar Diwas in response to BJPs virtual rally. We will organize a state-wide physical protest against BJPs virtual rally and demand guarantee for ensuring food, employment and safety from Coronavirus,” Singh said.

The Left parties also demanded that the Centre pay Rs 7500 per month for next six months to each families who are not included in the income tax limit, every person should be given 10 kg of grains, 200 days and MNREGA work with enhanced wage.

Earlier in the day, RJD announced that it would observe ‘Garib Adhikar Diwas’ on June 7 too, to protest against the NDAs “insensitivity” in dealing with Covid crisis that led to problems of migrants.

Rescheduling the partys ‘Garib Adhikar Diwas’ to June 7, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said that “the government wants to hide the actual ground realities through its gimmickry by holding virtual rally.” “We have rescheduled our Garib Adhikar Diwas programme from June 9 to June 7 to protest against saffron partys indifference and insensitivity shown to the people especially migrants (during lockdown),” Yadav said in a video message.

“We will try to wake up the government for its insensitivity - shown towards migrants, farmers, youths who got unemployed during lockdown - by beating thali-katora (plate-bowl) as a mark of protest,” he added.

The BJP could have used the digital medium in mitigating the problems of people especially poor but they did not do so because they have “nothing to do with poor people”, he added.