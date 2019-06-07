Brother of ex-BJP MLA seen on video thrashing man for refusing to stand up

The police in Bettiah have launched a hunt for one Ravi Kumar alias Pinnu, brother of BJP national vice president and former Bettiah MLA Renu Devi, who was seen in a video brutally thrashing a man just because the latter refused to stand up when he visited the shop.

Pinnu, known for his high-handedness, did not stop there. He allegedly abducted the employee, identified as Manoj Kumar Patel alias Vishal, from his shop and took him to the office of the Bihar State Electricity Board (BSEB) where he allegedly further tortured him. When the shop owner, Shivendra Kumar Patel, who was in Gujarat for some work, got to know about the incident, he called up Pinnu to enquire about the incident.

#WATCH: BJP National vice president & former Bihar minister Renu Devi's brother Pinu assaults a chemist at a medical shop in Bettiah allegedly for not standing up to show him respect. Incident caught on CCTV camera. #Bihar (June 3) pic.twitter.com/zSrY0or2Kh — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2019

Shivendra also called up some media persons in Gujarat and told them that Pinnu abused him as well and threatened to harm him on his return.

In the 107-second video that is being shared on various social media networks, two men are seen dragging Vishal out of the shop even as the people around watch on without helping.

“We have seized the vehicle used by Pinnu and have lodged a case in this connection. Raids are on the arrest the culprits,” said Jayant Kant, superintendent of police (SP), West Champaran.

In the video clip, two men, one of them Pinnu, are seen reaching a medical store, located near Ajanta cinema in Bettiah, the headquarters of West Champaran district, asking for some medicine. The video shows an altercation ensuing between the counter boy and Pinnu, after which Pinnu and his accomplice begin to beat him up.

Vishal said he was later whisked away to a place in their vehicle in Nuniyatoli area and where he subjected to torture.

“At least four people beat me up there. They also trained a pistol at me and asked me to leave the place at once,” said Vishal.

Renu Devi, who has been a three-term MLA from Bettiah, has distanced herself from her brother.

“I do not have any relationship with anybody who takes the law into his/her hands. Moreover, we are not on speaking terms. Let the law take its own course, but do not drag my name and spoil my reputation,” she said.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 11:33 IST