CBI raids in four Jharkhand cities, EPFO under lens

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday carried out search and seizure operations in Jharkhand cities including Ranchi, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur and Sahibgunj in connection with a slew of corruption cases involving government officials.

The agency’s crackdown was directed against officials of Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), postal department and Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL).

It was alleged that some officials of EPFO’s Ranchi regional office had connived with Reliance Fire Bricks and Pottery Limited to fraudulently settle pension and provident funds of 88 outgoing employees of the company.

Besides, an assistant post master in postal store depot in Ranchi’s Hehal was charged with amassing disproportionate assets.

In yet another case, the CBI booked BCCL’s the then project officer, Kusunda Colliery, Dhanbad, was charged with amassing huge immovable and movable assets in excess to his known sources of income.

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 01:44 IST